Zerodha receives permission to start issuing its own mutual funds

Online stock broking platform Zerodha has received all the necessary approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch an asset management company (AMC), CEO Nithin Kamath informed on August 11.

This will allow the platform to sell its own range of mutual funds to its customers and to non-customers as well.

Zerodha Fund House, as the AMC is called, is a partnership between Zerodha and fintech platform Smallcase. It will be headed by Vishal Jain, who previously headed the exchange-traded fund (ETF) division at Nippon India Mutual Fund.

The company had applied for the licence in February 2020 and received an in-principle approval in September 2021.

Why is Zerodha getting into mutual funds: In a post on X, Nithin Kamath laid out the following reasons why Zerodha wants to issue mutual funds:

“Our motivation to start a mutual fund was twofold. The first was that the biggest challenge and opportunity for Indian markets is the shallow participation. Even after all the growth over the last 3 years, we only have maybe 6-8 crore unique mutual fund and equity investors put together. The second was that if we had to bring in the next ten million investors, they needed simple products they could understand, and mutual funds were a perfect instrument. We aim to be index-only and create simple funds and ETFs that all investors can understand and invest in for all their goals.”

Why does this matter: Zerodha is the largest stock broker in the country and the AMC will allow the startup to reach even more customers, which could add to the bottom line of one of the few profitable startups in India.

