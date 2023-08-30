X Corp allows political ads in the US despite upcoming Presidential elections

What’s the news: Microblogging site X Corp, formerly Twitter, on August 29 2023, announced that it will allow political advertising on its platform in the United States, reversing a 2019 policy that banned such ads. With the 2024 US Presidential elections fast approaching, this update can have a significant impact on the spread of hate speech and misinformation in the region, affecting the opinion of voters. “Starting in the U.S., we’ll continue to apply specific policies to paid-for promoted political posts. This will include prohibiting the promotion of false or misleading content, including false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election, while seeking to preserve free and open political discourse,” said the company in a blog post. Why it matters: It’s not unheard of for political leaders to use social media platforms to influence voters to their benefit. Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, under whose leadership the political ad ban was first implemented, pointed out in 2019 that such ads can lead to micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep fakes. It's bad enough that political advertising on X is being allowed around US election time. However, the situation is likely to worsen when such policies are extended to a global scale and affect Indian voters, who have been known to be vulnerable to mis/disinformation via social media. X to come up with a global transparency center: The company said it will provide a global advertising transparency center so that users, regulators, general public, etc. can access…

