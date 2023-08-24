wordpress blog stats
Will Develop Rules to Regulate Vulgar Language, Profanity, “Bad Words” On Platforms: IT Min Assures Delhi HC

A few weeks ago, streaming platform ULLU found itself at the receiving end of a DPCGC order directing it to take down or edit “obscene” and “objectionable” content in its shows

Published

The IT Ministry (Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology) has informed the Delhi High Court that it will develop rules to regulate vulgar language, profanity, and "bad words" on platforms, including on social media platforms. These regulatory changes will be "shortly undertaken", recorded an August 18th order issued by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. This ministerial stand marks a comparatively decisive shift from Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur's March comments that the government is willing to amend OTT streaming regulations to curb obscenity and profanity "if needed". No public consultations have been held on this policy shift so far. It's also a complete 180 from the Indian government's stance in the Kamlesh Vasvani porn ban case heard by the Supreme Court. Back in 2015, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi repeatedly assured the Bench that the government wasn't interested in "moral policing" online. Rohatgi acknowledged that moral policing comes with concerns of free speech restrictions—asking, "If someone wants to watch in the privacy of their bedroom, how can we stop that?". Those same free speech concerns remain unchanged, whether in the current Delhi High Court case or the multiple other instances of attempted OTT content policing this year. What is the Delhi High Court case about, though?: The IT Ministry's promises come off the back of Justice Sharma's comments in April, observing that the public use of "vulgar language" on social media and OTT platforms requires urgent government attention, especially given their influence on young people. The judge's comments were made during the obscenity trial against The Viral Fever's OTT show "College Romance"…

