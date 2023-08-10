wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Quick Take: Why WhatsApp’s new screen sharing feature is going to be a problem for the company

The feature gives way to new worries for users, especially those who are not particularly tech-savvy, as scammers might now be able to access valuable information by viewing the victim’s screen.

Published

Image Source: WhatsApp/Meta

WhatsApp on August 9 began rolling out a new feature that allows users to share their screen during a video call. While at first this seems like a harmless and useful feature (that’s already available in video conferencing apps like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams), screen sharing could be WhatsApp’s biggest problem in the hands of scammers, as pointed out by a Twitter user:

 

WhatsApp is unfortunately one of the most popular means to carry out scams. Now imagine if the scammer had a new option to view the victim’s screen, giving them first-hand access to sensitive information. For example, imagine a scammer calling a non-tech-savvy relative of yours on WhatsApp and convincing them to do a KYC verification to keep their bank account active (a very popular scam technique that preys on the fear of people losing access to their money). Then, in an offer to help, the scammer asks your relative to share the screen to make the process faster. The scammer can direct your relative to show any of their sensitive details including OTPs, bank account details, passwords, etc.

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

Scams through remote viewing and screen sharing are not new. In fact, many financial and banking apps on Android won’t work if the device has remote viewing apps like TeamViewer or AnyDesk installed. An example of this is Paytm, which in 2020 began alerting users to uninstall remote viewing apps before continuing to use the app.

 

Source: Reddit

Another example is the SBICard app:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

9 hours ago

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ