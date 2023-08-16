wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

You may soon be able to use multiple accounts on your WhatsApp

Currently, WhatsApp allows only one account on the app, creating a limitation for people who have dual SIM phones and use different numbers for different groups of people.

Published

WhatsApp is testing out a multi-account feature that will allow dual SIM users to add additional accounts to the app and switch between the accounts at their convenience.

This was spotted by WABetaInfo on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.8. “This feature is available to some beta testers, and it’s rolling out to more users over the coming weeks,” the website noted.

Currently, WhatsApp allows only one account on the app, which is a limitation for people who have dual SIM phones and use different phone numbers for different groups of people, such as business and personal. While there are some ways to use two WhatsApp accounts on the same device, these methods either require cloning the app (which is supported as a feature by some smartphone manufacturers) or using one account on the WhatsApp for Business app. An in-built feature on the main app allowing two accounts provides more convenience than these workarounds.

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

Why does this matter: A significant drawback of WhatsApp is that you have to share your phone number with someone if they were to contact you on WhatsApp. You may not want to give your number to everyone because it could lead to a rise in spam. It is for this reason that many people keep two numbers: one to give to a limited number of people and one to give away more freely. If WhatsApp begins supporting two accounts natively, the privacy advantage of having two numbers can be extended to the platform. It is for this reason that this feature has been a much sought-after one by users.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

6 days ago

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ