You may soon be able to use multiple accounts on your WhatsApp

WhatsApp is testing out a multi-account feature that will allow dual SIM users to add additional accounts to the app and switch between the accounts at their convenience.

This was spotted by WABetaInfo on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.8. “This feature is available to some beta testers, and it’s rolling out to more users over the coming weeks,” the website noted.

Currently, WhatsApp allows only one account on the app, which is a limitation for people who have dual SIM phones and use different phone numbers for different groups of people, such as business and personal. While there are some ways to use two WhatsApp accounts on the same device, these methods either require cloning the app (which is supported as a feature by some smartphone manufacturers) or using one account on the WhatsApp for Business app. An in-built feature on the main app allowing two accounts provides more convenience than these workarounds.

Why does this matter: A significant drawback of WhatsApp is that you have to share your phone number with someone if they were to contact you on WhatsApp. You may not want to give your number to everyone because it could lead to a rise in spam. It is for this reason that many people keep two numbers: one to give to a limited number of people and one to give away more freely. If WhatsApp begins supporting two accounts natively, the privacy advantage of having two numbers can be extended to the platform. It is for this reason that this feature has been a much sought-after one by users.

