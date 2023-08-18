Walmart Earnings: US giant confident about future of Flipkart, Myntra, Phonepe

“Flipkart’s consistent progress and performance reinforces our confidence in the long-term value of this business. India is leading the largest digital transformation in the world, and Flipkart is the leading marketplace in India,” John David Rainey, Walmart’s Chief Financial Officer, remarked during the company’s earnings call on August 17.

Walmart, the parent company of Flipkart and Phonepe, reported a revenue of $161.6 billion and an operating income of $7.3 billion for the second quarter (May-July) of the company’s financial year 2024. The international businesses of the US giant, which comprises Walmex (Mexico), Walmart China, Flipkart, Phonepe, and others, contributed $27 billion in revenue and $1.2 billion in operating income. The company did not disclose numbers specific to Flipkart and Phonepe.

Walmart acquired Flipkart in 2018 for a staggering $16 billion, the largest e-commerce acquisition at the time. The acquisition also resulted in Walmart owning fintech major Phonepe, which was acquired by Flipkart in 2016, and online fashion retailer Myntra, which was acquired by Flipkart in 2014. The bet seems to be paying off as the US giant appears to be impressed with the results of Flipkart and Phonepe as well as optimistic about their future.

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

What was said during the earnings call?