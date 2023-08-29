wordpress blog stats
Earnings Call: Vodafone Idea mentions foray into the OTT market, fall in earnings and more

The company self-reports that its earnings before EBITDA have gone from Rs. 43,284 million in Q1FY23 to Rs. 41,570 in Q1FY24

On August 14, Vodafone Idea (Vi) released its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2024. One of the interesting parts of the earnings call was Vi mentioning that it has recently launched ‘Vi One’ — “a converged proposition to the consumers offering fibre, mobility and over-the-top (OTT) under a single plan.” 

This plan, it says, has been launched in 12 cities across three circles (Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Gujarat) in partnership with You Broadband and will be expanded into other circles in partnership with other ISPs. Based on Vi’s earnings call, the company has seen a 25% year-on-year growth in daily users in its music and video streaming, gaming and e-sports, jobs, education, and digital advertising sectors. 

With Vi joining the troop, now the three major private telecom companies in the country all have their own OTT offerings. Reliance Jio has JioTV, JioCinema and JioSaavn, and Airtel has Airtel Xstream Play and Wynk Music. Interestingly, both Airtel and Vi had mentioned that OTT platforms should be required to obtain a license for the content they host; now, would they want the same rules to apply to them? Moreover, given the context of the recent consultation paper on OTT regulation released by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), the question arises if OTT platforms are asked to pay a network fee to telecom companies, would the same companies also be charged a network fee for their own apps?

Other observations from Vi’s earnings call:

Fall in earnings: The company self-reports that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) have gone from Rs. 43,284 million in Q1FY23 to Rs. 41,570 in Q1FY24. It says that its EBITDA excluding IndAS116 (accounting before lease-related expenses) impact was at Rs. 20.2 billion compared to Rs. 20.7 billion in Q4FY23. Vi attributes this fall in EBITDA to “higher network expenses on account of seasonality and SG&A costs [selling, general and administrative expenses].”

 Loss in subscriber base: The subscriber base for the quarter has declined from 225.9 million in Q4FY23 to 221.4 million in Q1FY24. However, despite losses in subscriber base, average revenue per user (ARPU) is on an upward trend. ARPU for Q1FY24 stands at Rs. 139, which is a 2.9% increase from Q4FY24 (Rs.135). “This is also the eighth consecutive quarter of growth in ARPU and 4G subscribers,” Vi’s interim chief financial officer Murthy Gvas mentioned during the call.

Vi owes the government a lot of money: The total gross debt that Vi has, excluding leasing liabilities, stood at Rs. 2,117.6 billion as of June 30, 2023. This debt comprises deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs. 1,337.4 billion and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability of Rs. 668.6 billion that are due to the government. This tells us that a large part of the debt Vi has is owed to the Indian government. Moreover, the government also holds 33.1% shares in the company. According to a report by the Economic Times, Vi owes the government over Rs. 40,000 crores in regulatory payouts from FY26. The report cited the capital market company IIFL Securities, which believes that if the government exercises its option of converting the principal amount into equity, it would end up with 70% ownership over the company.

Concerning the spectrum payment, Gvas said that the company has “submitted a letter to DoT [Department of Telecommunications] that we propose to pay Spectrum Auction Instalment of Rs. 1,680 Crore towards 2022 Auction, which is due on 17th August 2023, by availing the grace period of 30 days with interest, in accordance with the terms of Notice Inviting Applications.”

