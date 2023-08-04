Video: Why X’s Encrypted Messaging Is Inferior To WhatsApp, Signal

X, formerly Twitter, had launched encrypted Direct Messages (DMs) on May 10. Encrypted DMs on the platform were first teased back in November 2022 and the platform’s owner Elon Musk has talked about it multiple times since then.

While the launch of this feature is one step in the right direction when it comes to privacy and security, X still has a long way to go to match the privacy and security offered by messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, and Apple’s iMessage because the current version of the platform’s encrypted DMs appears half-baked and rushed, and comes with a lot of serious limitations.

The micro-blogging platform has been transparent about the limitations of encrypted DMs and has stated that this is the first version, and that the platform will work on removing limitations over time.

“As Elon Musk said, when it comes to Direct Messages, the standard should be, if someone puts a gun to our heads, we still can’t access your messages. We’re not quite there yet, but we’re working on it,” the company had stated.

