After six years in the making, India now has a data protection law after the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 was passed by the parliament and received the president’s assent on August 11. While the law is yet to go into effect, companies will have to start working on making changes as the government has indicated that it expects the law to be fully implemented in less than a year. In this MediaNama Briefing, we looked into what this law means for citizens, whether it protects the right to privacy as ruled by the Supreme Court in the 2017 Puttaswamy judgement, what are companies required to do (or not do) to be in compliance with the Act, and what happens going forward. We also looked at parts of the law that will be clarified later through delegate legislation and what we can expect there. What we discussed: What does the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 require companies to do? What rights do users have under the Act and how can they exercise them? What’s the role of sectoral regulations? What parts of the Act will be addressed through rules issued by the government later? What type of timeline can we expect for implementation of the Act? How will children’s data be processed and how can companies obtain consent from parents? How will AI companies be impacted by the Act? Which countries can companies transfer data to? How should companies prevent and report data breaches? What happens…
News
Video: Briefing Call On India’s Data Protection Act
In this Briefing, we looked into what this law means for citizens, what are companies required to do (or not do) to be in compliance with the Act, and more.
Latest Headlines
- Video: Briefing Call On India’s Data Protection Act August 23, 2023
- Here’s how the reversal of a 2017 judgement will impact cab aggregators August 22, 2023
- Eight industry bodies object to India’s restriction on import of laptops, PCs August 22, 2023
- Supreme Court Refuses To Act Against Madras HC Order Stating Citizens Must Exercise Caution While Posting On Social Media August 22, 2023
- Special Newsletter: 11 Talking Points—July Edition August 22, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...