Video: App Bans and Network Fees

Published

In the middle of a fairly hectic week with the Data Protection Bill being tabled, passed and now gazetted, and three Bills related to changing law enforcement laws, in Parliament, we held our discussion on app bans, network fees and licensing of online apps at the Lalit in Delhi, on 10th August 2023. The first session, where we discussed app bans, was particularly lively, and we explored some challenges related to licensing and regulation of online services in a federated environment, as well addressing key issues related to national security.

We have a video of the discussion up for your viewing:


Please feel free to share this video forward.

What’s next

We’ll follow this up with coverage of the discussions on MediaNama, and a report. Don’t forget: this is about a submission to the TRAI for their consultation paper, so if you need any information, we’ve got eight years of reference material on MediaNama.

The reading list we published might be useful here.

We’re beginning planning for PrivacyNama in October next, but we might do something on the new law enforcement laws before that.

Speakers that joined us:

  • Aditi Agrawal (Freelance technology journalist)
  • Aman Taneja (Ikigai)
  • Amrita Chaudhary (CCAOI)
  • Jhalak Kakkar (CCG at NLU Delhi)
  • Maknoon Wani (Council for Strategic and Defense Research)
  • Neeti Biyani (ISOC)
  • Nikhil Pahwa (MediaNama)
  • Rahil Chatterjee (Ikigai Law)
  • Samar Bansal (Lawyer)
  • Sumeysh Srivastava (The Quantum Hub)
  • Vakasha Sachdev (Logically.AI)

We would like to thank Google and Meta for sponsoring this discussion, and CCOAI, the Centre for Communications Governance at the National Law University (Delhi), the Centre for Internet and Society, and The Internet Freedom Foundation for their partnership for this conversation.

We would also like to thank all the attendees for making this event a success.

