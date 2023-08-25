wordpress blog stats
“Services should be unbundled,” TRAI chairman says during a discussion on convergence

The comment is oddly placed given that the discussion was on TRAI’s convergence consultation where it proposed the convergence of carriage of broadcasting and telecommunication services.

“TRAI is the authority which believes in unbundling,” said the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) chairman Dr. P. D. Vaghela during the authority’s open house discussion on August 23, 2023. “We want that more players should come, [and] the services should be unbundled. There should be democratization of services and new services should come,” he went on to say.  What was odd here was that this open house discussion was centered on TRAI’s convergence consultation where it discussed the convergence of carriage of broadcasting and telecommunication services. So in a discussion on “converging” the regulation for broadcasting and telecom services, TRAI argued that it wants services to be unbundled. So what is unbundling? Unbundling with respect to telecom means the use of a company's infrastructure by another. So instead of one company having all the things they need to provide phone and internet services, they can ask other companies to share some of their resources, like wires that have already been laid out and have access to a consumer's house. In 2021, TRAI published a list of recommendations for the Department of Telecommunications where it suggested unbundling licensing by creating a new class of telecom entities called “access network providers”. These companies would have the job of letting other companies use their infrastructure, like the wires and equipment, to provide phone and internet services. The statement made by Vaghela in the open house discussion (mentioned above) was in line with these recommendations. Article continues below ⬇, you might also…

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

