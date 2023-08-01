Sim porting on rise again: Telecom Regulator in May’s report

On August 1, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for May 2023. Comparing this with the data from the previous months tells us that the total number of broadband connections in the country has gradually increased going from 839.18 million in January to 856.81 million in May. The major change in the broadband connection seems to have occurred in May, jumping up by 5.87 million or 0.69% from the number of connections in April (which was 0.52% higher than the number in March). An overview of telecommunication data: Key Observations from the data: 1. Rise in the number of mobile numbers being ported: The number of mobile connections ported to other networks went up from 10.95 million in April to 11.47 million in May but it still remains lower than in January when 12.1 million people ported their SIMs. Interestingly, in a recent Reliance Industries earnings call, Kiran Thomas, the President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited said that the rest of the telecom industry was experiencing a de-growth of 3.7% because customers are porting their SIMs to the Jio network. Whether that’s true or not is unclear, however, what TRAI’s data does tell us is that the Jio has experienced the most growth in network connections. Its cumulative subscriber base grew by 3.31 million which is about a million more than Airtel (whose subscriber base grew by 2.25 million). 2. Fall in teledensity: Teledensity fell from 84.46% in April to 84.4% in May. It…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.