On August 1, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for May 2023. Comparing this with the data from the previous months tells us that the total number of broadband connections in the country has gradually increased going from 839.18 million in January to 856.81 million in May. The major change in the broadband connection seems to have occurred in May, jumping up by 5.87 million or 0.69% from the number of connections in April (which was 0.52% higher than the number in March). An overview of telecommunication data: Key Observations from the data: 1. Rise in the number of mobile numbers being ported: The number of mobile connections ported to other networks went up from 10.95 million in April to 11.47 million in May but it still remains lower than in January when 12.1 million people ported their SIMs. Interestingly, in a recent Reliance Industries earnings call, Kiran Thomas, the President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited said that the rest of the telecom industry was experiencing a de-growth of 3.7% because customers are porting their SIMs to the Jio network. Whether that’s true or not is unclear, however, what TRAI’s data does tell us is that the Jio has experienced the most growth in network connections. Its cumulative subscriber base grew by 3.31 million which is about a million more than Airtel (whose subscriber base grew by 2.25 million). 2. Fall in teledensity: Teledensity fell from 84.46% in April to 84.4% in May. It…
News
Sim porting on rise again: Telecom Regulator in May’s report
TRAI’s data notes that Jio has experienced the most growth in network connections.
Latest Headlines
- Event Announcement: App Bans and Network Fees, Delhi, 10th August #Ad August 1, 2023
- Summary: US senators propose creating Digital Consumer Protection Commission to rein in Big Tech August 1, 2023
- Govt’s Denial of Aadhaar Data Cloning Contradicts Police Investigations in Multiple States August 1, 2023
- Sim porting on rise again: Telecom Regulator in May’s report August 1, 2023
- Online content publishers, online advertisements now under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting August 1, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...