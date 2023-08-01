wordpress blog stats
Sim porting on rise again: Telecom Regulator in May’s report

TRAI’s data notes that Jio has experienced the most growth in network connections.

Published

On August 1, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for May 2023. Comparing this with the data from the previous months tells us that the total number of broadband connections in the country has gradually increased going from 839.18 million in January to 856.81 million in May. The major change in the broadband connection seems to have occurred in May, jumping up by 5.87 million or 0.69% from the number of connections in April (which was 0.52% higher than the number in March). An overview of telecommunication data: Key Observations from the data: 1. Rise in the number of mobile numbers being ported: The number of mobile connections ported to other networks went up from 10.95 million in April to 11.47 million in May but it still remains lower than in January when 12.1 million people ported their SIMs. Interestingly, in a recent Reliance Industries earnings call, Kiran Thomas, the President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited said that the rest of the telecom industry was experiencing a de-growth of 3.7% because customers are porting their SIMs to the Jio network. Whether that’s true or not is unclear, however, what TRAI’s data does tell us is that the Jio has experienced the most growth in network connections. Its cumulative subscriber base grew by 3.31 million which is about a million more than Airtel (whose subscriber base grew by 2.25 million). 2. Fall in teledensity: Teledensity fell from 84.46% in April to 84.4% in May. It…

Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

