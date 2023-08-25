wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , , ,

Telecom companies say no need to define international traffic: comments from a TRAI Open House Discussion

The wide-ranging discussion during the TRAI Open House saw telecom operators and related internet companies raise issues around the scope of providing a definition to international traffic, competitive SMS charges and more.

Published

“It would be fair to say that for [the] last 30 years, sir, there was no problem in the definition of international traffic. However, now it seems that a nonexistent issue is being made into a concern by some non-telecom entities to further their own commercial interest,” Rahul Vatts, the chief regulatory officer at Bharti Airtel said during The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s open house discussion today. 

Vatts said that to safeguard their commercial interests, some companies were disguising international SMS as national SMS. He said that they have set up servers to send application-to-person (A2P) messages only in a few countries. “And why are they doing so? Because they just want to cut down the cost of their infrastructure. Rightly? So it’s a business but they are also able to safeguard themselves from in-country compliances,” he added. 

The context behind the open house discussion:

This discussion was based on a consultation paper that the authority had released in May this year where it explored the need for a separate definition of international traffic. This definition is important because currently, only domestic SMS termination charges in India are under regulation. This means that telecom companies are free to decide how much they charge international SMS termination. 

To define or not to define: 

Truecaller asks for a definition: “We’ve been being charged almost 15 times more than the domestic rates even though our SMS routes do not leave the Indian geography at all. But just because of the fact that we are headquartered in Sweden, the vagueness in the current definitions is being misused,” Pragya Mishra, the Director of Public Affairs at Truecaller said explaining that the lack of definition of international traffic had resulted in the company being charged more.

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

Vodafone Idea says a new definition will lead to ambiguity: “If at all there’s any clarification, anything broader sir, in our view makes it more subjective and people use that opportunity to create their own interpretation[s] that are detrimental to India from a security and also from revenue point of view,” P Balaji, Vodafone Idea’s Chief Regulatory and Corporate Officer said. 

He said that to define what is and isn’t an international SMS, the focus has to be on where the message is originating. “As long as that is outside India as an originating SMS then I think it is in our mind an international SMS and it should be only brought into India through people who have the ILD authorization issued by the government,” he explained. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

International businesses have to pay more SMS charges in other countries:

“A lot of these operators who today or entities who have made these submissions are happy to pay charges ranging from Rs. 8 to Rs.21 in geographies surrounding India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, [and] Pakistan they are happy to pay charges out there but they are unhappy to pay charges in our country where the volumes are also higher for them,” Vatts said. He added that “the brain and intelligence which sits outside India and cannot be in any way considered as a domestic traffic,” even if the traffic is delivered via Indian message aggregators. (Quick context: Message aggregators help companies deliver messages to their customers. They tend to have direct connections with all global networks) 

It is worth noting that Airtel, in its submission to the TRAI’s consultation paper, had argued that the authority should, “capture all messages terminating in India via telemarketers or aggregators  and not via ILDOs [international long distance operators].” It had suggested that TRAI declare such messages illegal and in violation of Indian regulations. Vatts built on this point and explained that the sending of messages through aggregators was prospering because of spam. “They [ international companies and aggregators] should be charged proportionately so the higher costs are put as a detriment to control the spam,” he said. 

Ravi Gandhi, Chief of Public Policy at Reliance Retail added to Vatts’s argument saying that “in US termination charges over $0.04. EU termination charges around $0.07, The Middle East would be over $0.12.” He agreed with Vatts that the issue emerging here was that of the commercial interests of telecom companies and said, “the only surviving issue is only the charges where we believe that it should continue under forbearance because we cannot control the charges on the other side of the fence.” Explaining that since Indian companies have to pay charges in other countries, Indian telecom companies charging international businesses shouldn’t be an issue either. 

Unregulated international traffic leads to forex loss:

“If forex loss for a country is to be prevented, such SMS need to be forced to follow the legitimate route,” Vatts said. He explained that if international companies are allowed to send messages at the same cost as domestic companies, it could lead to a foreign exchange loss of 

more than $400- 500 million. Gandhi agreed saying that, “Indian consumers get benefited when this [forex] revenue comes to the telecom operator because that is ultimately passed on to the Indian consumer by the way of their tariff and their charges.”

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ