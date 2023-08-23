“When we look at broadcasting or telecom, two aspects are there. One is the carriage part of it and the other aspect is the content part of it. We feel that these are two separate things and the requirement to administer them and regulatory requirements are very different for these two things. Our view is that they should continue to be kept separate,” Amit Mathur, head of data regulations and infrastructure at Reliance Jio said during the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) open house discussion on convergence. This discussion was the result of a consultation paper released by the authority earlier this year. This paper dealt with the issue of regulating converged digital technologies and focused on enabling the convergence of carriage of broadcasting and telecommunication services. Convergence of regulation would have an impact not just on traditional telecom and broadcasting businesses but also on internet companies that also provide services for communication and content broadcasting. Regulatory continuity must precede convergence: “Before we get into and try to work out some convergence, we need to ensure that there is regulatory continuity and we need to ensure that there is no uncertainty being brought into the sector,” Mathur said. He said that the frameworks for regulating broadcasting and telecom currently in place have been around for a long time and companies have made significant investments to ensure compliance with these frameworks. Mathur instead suggested that a portal should be created for regulators of different sectors to work together. He gave…
News
Reliance Jio doesn’t want regulatory convergence: Comments from TRAI’s Open House discussion
The open house discussion was a result of a consultation paper by TRAI earlier this year. The paper dealt with topics like regulating converged digital technologies and convergence of telecom and broadcasting carriage services.
Latest Headlines
- Reliance Jio doesn’t want regulatory convergence: Comments from TRAI’s Open House discussion August 23, 2023
- Paytm is developing an AI system that can help detect financial frauds August 23, 2023
- Namma Yatri drivers will pay subscription charges from September 1 August 23, 2023
- Delhi High Court Holds that Google Pay Is A Third-Party App On UPI, Not A Payment System August 23, 2023
- Meta releases new AI model for translation and transcription in dozens of languages August 23, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...