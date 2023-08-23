Reliance Jio doesn’t want regulatory convergence: Comments from TRAI’s Open House discussion

“When we look at broadcasting or telecom, two aspects are there. One is the carriage part of it and the other aspect is the content part of it. We feel that these are two separate things and the requirement to administer them and regulatory requirements are very different for these two things. Our view is that they should continue to be kept separate,” Amit Mathur, head of data regulations and infrastructure at Reliance Jio said during the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) open house discussion on convergence. This discussion was the result of a consultation paper released by the authority earlier this year. This paper dealt with the issue of regulating converged digital technologies and focused on enabling the convergence of carriage of broadcasting and telecommunication services. Convergence of regulation would have an impact not just on traditional telecom and broadcasting businesses but also on internet companies that also provide services for communication and content broadcasting. Regulatory continuity must precede convergence: “Before we get into and try to work out some convergence, we need to ensure that there is regulatory continuity and we need to ensure that there is no uncertainty being brought into the sector,” Mathur said. He said that the frameworks for regulating broadcasting and telecom currently in place have been around for a long time and companies have made significant investments to ensure compliance with these frameworks. Mathur instead suggested that a portal should be created for regulators of different sectors to work together. He gave…

