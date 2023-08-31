wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Times Network and other broadcasters on TRAI’s convergence consultation

Earlier this year, TRAI released a consultation paper, assessing whether there is a requirement for a converged regulatory framework for the broadcasting and telecommunication sectors in India.

Published

We missed this earlier: 

“If this logic were to be applied to all services which are provided through a converged delivery platform like mobile phones, it would imply that even services like e-commerce, teleconsultation etc., which are accessed through mobile phones and have nothing even remotely in common with telecommunication services should be merged with the telecommunication sector,” the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) said in response to TRAI’s convergence consultation.

Earlier this year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper exploring whether there is a need for a converged regulatory framework for telecommunication and broadcasting services (both traditional broadcasters and digital ones). It also calls for convergence between the government departments overseeing the policy and regulatory frameworks for telecom and broadcasting services. Broadcasters, telecom companies and many other organizations sent in comments in response to this consultation paper, here are some of the comments we previously missed in our coverage. 

Key points raised by news broadcasters:

Differences in business models must be considered: “ A broadcaster can be a pay broadcaster who depends on subscription revenue and advertising revenue or a Free- To-Air (FTA) broadcaster, who depends on advertising revenue alone. Similarly, even the distributors like cable and DTH operators have different sources of revenues like subscription revenues from the last mile customers,” NBDA said. It added that, on the other hand, telecom operators earn revenue by monetizing data consumption, while not charging for content at all. Therefore, NBDA argues, the regulation applied to these differing business models cannot be the same. 

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

It said that even in spectrum management the difference in business model must be considered. NBDA gave the example of satellite TV and said, “it may be noted that there is no limitation in the bandwidth spectrum available for satellite TV channels which is available in abundance and will continue to increase as the number of satellites are increased from time-to-time.” Thus, since satellite TV broadcasters are not using a scarce resource (unlike telecom companies), they must be given differential treatment. 

Similarly, Entertainment Network Limited argued that even within the broadcasting space, different broadcast content like print, OTT, radio and films all are entirely different industries. “Hence, with the content being vastly different across these different industries, the codes and practices for content are totally different in in TV as compared to Print as compared to Radio or OTT and so on. There is no “one size fits all” regulation possible whether in news or non-news,” it explained. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Convergence Gives too much power to bigger telecom operators: “ It is generally acknowledged that companies that own “pipelines” (distribution platforms) should not be allowed to own the content that is ploughed into these pipelines. Earlier experience in India itself in the Cable TV business has shown that this leads to abuse of power. This situation must be prevented on the Digital platforms as well,” Entertainment Network Limited, a subsidiary of Times Infotainment Media Limited, submitted. It argued that the vertical integration of content carriage (distribution of content to users) and content ownership in the hands of telecom companies, creates a monopolistic situation in the market. 

Times Network also said the same, it mentioned that instead of converged regulation, “ [the] only regulatory intervention which is required today is to extend the current 20% vertical integration rule.” The 20% vertical integration rule, which is currently applicable to broadcasters and/or cable network providers, prevents companies from owning more than 20% of the total equity of the DTH (direct-to-home) company and vice versa. Times Network argues that the same should be applied to telcos, preventing them from owning and controlling more than 20% stake in broadcasting entities.

Will negatively affect smaller players: NBDA believes that bringing local cable operators and small broadcasters under the ambit of telecom services, “may result in indirectly conveying to them [the smaller broadcasters] that they will have to compete with the might of the big telecom operators and be subject to onerous license conditions both from economic and compliance perspective.” It mentioned that requirements like— payment of license fees on a revenue share basis, spectrum fee payments, and so on, could make the survival of smaller players unviable. 

Times Network also argued the same but with respect to news organizations. It said that media companies are facing decreased revenues due to factors like pandemic-induced economic hardships, competition from online/digital media players, etc. It believes that if these organizations are asked to meet additional regulatory requirements under current circumstances, it will turn Indian media “sick”.

Contradictions present in the Digital India Act (DIA): “Convergence –as envisaged in the CP [consultation paper]– would result in creation/concentration of market power by wiping out most of the competing smaller broadcasters or distribution platforms and may facilitate and promote gatekeeping practices –whereas the ‘Open Internet ideas’ [present in DIA] attempts to prevent them,” the Times Network said in its response to the consultation. 

Impact of licensing on freedom of expression: The Times Network also said that there is a need to examine whether bringing “broadcast” under the ambit of  “telecommunications” would result in Government control and influence on media and would redefine the very philosophy of “free speech”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Convergence could lead to jurisdictional issues: Entertainment Network Limited argues that if broadcasting and telecom are brought under the same regulatory framework, it would lead to jurisdictional overlaps. Further, it said that convergence, “may also result in business/industry-wide uncertainty as such conflicts would likely have to be settled through long drawn litigations in constitutional courts.” It gave the example of how in the past, TRAI and the Competition Commission of India were facing such a jurisdictional overlap (wherein a competition issue between telecom companies had to be resolved) that the Supreme Court had to resolve and convergence would only lead to more such issues.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ