Times Network and other broadcasters on TRAI’s convergence consultation

“If this logic were to be applied to all services which are provided through a converged delivery platform like mobile phones, it would imply that even services like e-commerce, teleconsultation etc., which are accessed through mobile phones and have nothing even remotely in common with telecommunication services should be merged with the telecommunication sector,” the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) said in response to TRAI’s convergence consultation.

Earlier this year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper exploring whether there is a need for a converged regulatory framework for telecommunication and broadcasting services (both traditional broadcasters and digital ones). It also calls for convergence between the government departments overseeing the policy and regulatory frameworks for telecom and broadcasting services. Broadcasters, telecom companies and many other organizations sent in comments in response to this consultation paper, here are some of the comments we previously missed in our coverage.

Key points raised by news broadcasters:

Differences in business models must be considered: “ A broadcaster can be a pay broadcaster who depends on subscription revenue and advertising revenue or a Free- To-Air (FTA) broadcaster, who depends on advertising revenue alone. Similarly, even the distributors like cable and DTH operators have different sources of revenues like subscription revenues from the last mile customers,” NBDA said. It added that, on the other hand, telecom operators earn revenue by monetizing data consumption, while not charging for content at all. Therefore, NBDA argues, the regulation applied to these differing business models cannot be the same.

It said that even in spectrum management the difference in business model must be considered. NBDA gave the example of satellite TV and said, “it may be noted that there is no limitation in the bandwidth spectrum available for satellite TV channels which is available in abundance and will continue to increase as the number of satellites are increased from time-to-time.” Thus, since satellite TV broadcasters are not using a scarce resource (unlike telecom companies), they must be given differential treatment.

Similarly, Entertainment Network Limited argued that even within the broadcasting space, different broadcast content like print, OTT, radio and films all are entirely different industries. “Hence, with the content being vastly different across these different industries, the codes and practices for content are totally different in in TV as compared to Print as compared to Radio or OTT and so on. There is no “one size fits all” regulation possible whether in news or non-news,” it explained.

Convergence Gives too much power to bigger telecom operators: “ It is generally acknowledged that companies that own “pipelines” (distribution platforms) should not be allowed to own the content that is ploughed into these pipelines. Earlier experience in India itself in the Cable TV business has shown that this leads to abuse of power. This situation must be prevented on the Digital platforms as well,” Entertainment Network Limited, a subsidiary of Times Infotainment Media Limited, submitted. It argued that the vertical integration of content carriage (distribution of content to users) and content ownership in the hands of telecom companies, creates a monopolistic situation in the market.

Times Network also said the same, it mentioned that instead of converged regulation, “ [the] only regulatory intervention which is required today is to extend the current 20% vertical integration rule.” The 20% vertical integration rule, which is currently applicable to broadcasters and/or cable network providers, prevents companies from owning more than 20% of the total equity of the DTH (direct-to-home) company and vice versa. Times Network argues that the same should be applied to telcos, preventing them from owning and controlling more than 20% stake in broadcasting entities.

Will negatively affect smaller players: NBDA believes that bringing local cable operators and small broadcasters under the ambit of telecom services, “may result in indirectly conveying to them [the smaller broadcasters] that they will have to compete with the might of the big telecom operators and be subject to onerous license conditions both from economic and compliance perspective.” It mentioned that requirements like— payment of license fees on a revenue share basis, spectrum fee payments, and so on, could make the survival of smaller players unviable.

Times Network also argued the same but with respect to news organizations. It said that media companies are facing decreased revenues due to factors like pandemic-induced economic hardships, competition from online/digital media players, etc. It believes that if these organizations are asked to meet additional regulatory requirements under current circumstances, it will turn Indian media “sick”.

Contradictions present in the Digital India Act (DIA): “Convergence –as envisaged in the CP [consultation paper]– would result in creation/concentration of market power by wiping out most of the competing smaller broadcasters or distribution platforms and may facilitate and promote gatekeeping practices –whereas the ‘Open Internet ideas’ [present in DIA] attempts to prevent them,” the Times Network said in its response to the consultation.

Impact of licensing on freedom of expression: The Times Network also said that there is a need to examine whether bringing “broadcast” under the ambit of “telecommunications” would result in Government control and influence on media and would redefine the very philosophy of “free speech”.

Convergence could lead to jurisdictional issues: Entertainment Network Limited argues that if broadcasting and telecom are brought under the same regulatory framework, it would lead to jurisdictional overlaps. Further, it said that convergence, “may also result in business/industry-wide uncertainty as such conflicts would likely have to be settled through long drawn litigations in constitutional courts.” It gave the example of how in the past, TRAI and the Competition Commission of India were facing such a jurisdictional overlap (wherein a competition issue between telecom companies had to be resolved) that the Supreme Court had to resolve and convergence would only lead to more such issues.