Telangana Govt Issues Tender For Installation And Integration Of Surveillance CCTV Cameras In Hyderabad

The authorities have been looking to expand the number of CCTV projects in Hyderabad city since 2020, with a set target of installing around 10 lakh CCTV cameras in the city.

To achieve the target of installing over a lakh surveillance CCTV cameras across the State, the Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS), on behalf of the Office of Commissioner of Hyderabad Police, has floated a tender for empanelment of agencies that will provide HD CCTV systems to be installed and maintained at the State level. The agencies will work with the Telangana police for an initial period of three years; the term can be extended for an additional two years if needed. As explained in the tender, the government envisages connecting all the HD Cameras installed across the city to an ‘Integrated Command & Control Centre cum Disaster Management Centre’ which will be a one-stop centre for all government departments including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Revenue Department, Health Department, etc., for providing services to the citizens. “The intent is to bring in all the public services and integrated applications on one platform to provide faster & reliable services to the citizens; ability to share the information across departments to avoid delays; able to monitor the departmental activities; overseeing the progress of projects; improve internal communication within & across departments etc,” the tender informed. Through this tender, the department is looking for firms or system integrators to distribute work for the implementation “HD megapixel CCTV Systems Project” through contracts in different parts of the city. Telangana’s tryst with CCTV cameras: The move aligns with the Telangana government’s objective to establish a network of CCTV cameras across the capital city of Hyderabad, which…

