To achieve the target of installing over a lakh surveillance CCTV cameras across the State, the Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS), on behalf of the Office of Commissioner of Hyderabad Police, has floated a tender for empanelment of agencies that will provide HD CCTV systems to be installed and maintained at the State level. The agencies will work with the Telangana police for an initial period of three years; the term can be extended for an additional two years if needed. As explained in the tender, the government envisages connecting all the HD Cameras installed across the city to an ‘Integrated Command & Control Centre cum Disaster Management Centre’ which will be a one-stop centre for all government departments including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Revenue Department, Health Department, etc., for providing services to the citizens. “The intent is to bring in all the public services and integrated applications on one platform to provide faster & reliable services to the citizens; ability to share the information across departments to avoid delays; able to monitor the departmental activities; overseeing the progress of projects; improve internal communication within & across departments etc,” the tender informed. Through this tender, the department is looking for firms or system integrators to distribute work for the implementation “HD megapixel CCTV Systems Project” through contracts in different parts of the city. Telangana’s tryst with CCTV cameras: The move aligns with the Telangana government’s objective to establish a network of CCTV cameras across the capital city of Hyderabad, which…
News
Telangana Govt Issues Tender For Installation And Integration Of Surveillance CCTV Cameras In Hyderabad
The authorities have been looking to expand the number of CCTV projects in Hyderabad city since 2020, with a set target of installing around 10 lakh CCTV cameras in the city.
Latest Headlines
- ONDC August Round-Up: Ola, PepsiCo, 50000 restaurants, financial services, and more September 1, 2023
- Video: How Will India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Law Impact Artificial Intelligence September 1, 2023
- Court Watch: Tech Policy Cases to Keep An Eye Out for this September September 1, 2023
- All-India Gaming Regulator Foundation to Submit Self-Regulatory Body Application Under Gaming Rules September 1, 2023
- Fake Signal and Telegram found on Google Play and Samsung Galaxy store September 1, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...