Social media companies and other websites are responsible for protecting individuals’ publicly accessible personal data from unlawful data scraping, said 12 members of the Global Privacy Assembly's International Enforcement Cooperation Working Group (IEWG) in a joint statement on data scraping and privacy protection. Watchdogs from Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, China, Switzerland, Norway, New Zealand, Colombia, Jersey, Morocco, Argentina and Mexico published this statement to: Outline key privacy risks associated with data scraping; Establish how social media companies and other websites should protect individuals’ personal information from unlawful data scraping to meet regulatory expectations; Establish steps at the individual level to minimise privacy risks from scraping. “The practices outlined in this joint statement reflect common global data protection principles and practices, and are designed to help protect against data scraping of personal information and mitigate against its privacy impacts. While the expectations are phrased as recommendations (using the term “should”), many of them are explicit statutory requirements in particular jurisdictions or may be interpreted as such by courts and data protection authorities,” said the statement. While regulatory authorities of other countries are asking companies and websites for more regulation on the scraping of publicly accessible personal data, India’s recently passed data protection law seems to have given AI companies a free pass to scrape publicly available data. The joint statement by the 12 countries explains the need to safeguard such data and provides potential measures for entities and individuals alike. Controls for companies/websites to mitigate risks of data scraping Stating that there is…
12 countries write an open letter to tackle data scraping: Here’s all you need to know
As per the joint statement, even publicly available personal information is subject to data protection and privacy laws in most jurisdictions
