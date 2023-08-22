wordpress blog stats
Supreme Court Refuses To Act Against Madras HC Order Stating Citizens Must Exercise Caution While Posting On Social Media

“A person, who gets a dopamine high by looking at the likes for the message forwarded by him, must also be equally prepared to face the consequence, if that message has derogatory content,” the Madras HC had observed.

The Supreme Court on August 18 refused to interfere with a Madras High Court order that denied quashing criminal proceedings against actor and BJP politician S Ve Sheker for posting derogatory remarks against women journalists, Livelaw reported. The Madras HC had said that every person must exercise “social responsibility” while posting their own content or forwarding a message on social media platforms.

What’s the case about? As reported by Livelaw, Sheker was facing charges for forwarding an abusive, vulgar and derogatory comment on his Facebook account in 2018. The HC had observed in July that persons forwarding content on social media are liable for its contents.

While Sheker maintained that he was unaware of the contents of the message and had apologised after deleting the post, the HC remarked that an apology may not help him from facing the consequences of the act. The Court further added that a person forwarding a message is construed as having knowledge of the contents. In the process, the individual acts as a recipient of the message, who wants others also to know the message, and hence, must take responsibility for spreading the message.

“A person, who gets a dopamine high by looking at the likes for the message forwarded by him, must also be equally prepared to face the consequence, if that message has derogatory content,” the HC had observed.

Why it matters:

The case raises the fundamental question of whether an individual can be arrested for posting a derogatory comment online. While criminal proceedings against online speech infringe upon an individual’s freedom of speech and expression, in the past politicians have not reserved themselves from cracking down upon the individuals for tweets or posts criticising them, including those containing satire. These actions are taken on grounds like defamation, disturbance to public order or for publishing obscene material and so on. For example, in 2019, the UP police had arrested freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia for posting a video of a woman who was seen making claims about UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The UP had invoked Section 500 (Defamation) and Section 66A of the IPC against Kanojia.

Similarly, police in several states have in the past also invoked Section 66A, a provision that criminalised offensive speech and was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2015. Given that multiple cases were being filed under the defunct section in several states, the SC in 2022 reiterated that no citizen can be prosecuted under Section 66A. Historical records suggest that the State evidently has an upper hand over taking action against individuals under broadly defined provisions for criminalising free speech. Under such circumstances, it is mainly upon the Court’s interpretation of existing laws to determine hate speech, whether it has societal consequences, and its impact on an individual’s free speech rights in order to uphold a legitimate restriction to freedom of speech and expression.

