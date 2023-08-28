India's stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on August 25 released a consultation paper proposing a ban on SEBI-regulated entities from working with unregistered financial influencers (finfluencers). "Finfluencers may be effectively enticing their followers to purchase products, services, or securities in return for undisclosed compensation from platforms or producers. This paper seeks to restrict the association of SEBI registered intermediaries/regulated entities with such unregistered finfluencers, to curb the flow of such compensation," the consultation paper states. SEBI-regulated entities include stock brokers, merchant bankers, portfolio managers, investment advisers, share transfer agents, etc. Interested stakeholders can submit their comments to SEBI via email (consultationMIRSD[at]sebi.gov.in) by September 15, 2023. Why does this matter: Finfluencers have mushroomed in the last few years and, in most cases, they are not registered with SEBI to provide services such as investment advice. Some of the finfluencers have been found to be peddling bad financial advice that lacks expertise or even advice that furthers their personal gain to the detriment of their followers. This has led to increased calls for their regulation, including requiring SEBI to make it mandatory for finfluencers to be SEBI-registered Investment Advisers (IAs) or Research Analysts (RAs). While SEBI's proposal doesn't go that far, it restricts who can work with unregistered finfluencers, which will reduce revenue sources for the group and might, in turn, nudge them to become registered IAs or RA. Who are finfluencers: The consultation paper borrows the definition laid out in the Guidelines for Influencer Advertising in…
News
SEBI proposes banning regulated entities from working with finfluencers
Finfluencers may be “enticing” their followers to purchase products or services in return for undisclosed compensation from platforms or producers, and the proposed restriction aims to curb the flow of such compensation, SEBI clarified.
Latest Headlines
- SEBI proposes banning regulated entities from working with finfluencers August 28, 2023
- Special Newsletter: MarketsNama—August Edition August 25, 2023
- Video: Should platforms like Facebook, Google pay news publishers for linking their articles? August 25, 2023
- Meta launches Code Llama, an AI tool for code generation and debugging August 25, 2023
- Should OTT platforms be required to obtain a license for the content they host? Airtel says yes! August 25, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...