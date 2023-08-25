This is a special newsletter that went out to MediaNama subscribers on August 25, 2023. Online Gaming Taxing Times: The online gaming industry suffered an upheaval last month as the Goods and Services Tax Council announced a 28% tax levy on the total game value, which was later changed to be applicable to entry deposits, for online real money gaming. One of the biggest contentions was putting real money gaming in the same slab as gambling—essentially equating the two. “…There is no agenda to finish the online gaming industry,” the Finance Minister said during a press conference. It’s hard to believe, however, that the govt didn’t see the backlash coming. The industry cried foul immediately. The decision is “unconstitutional, irrational, and egregious” in lumping online skill gaming with gambling activities, CEO of a leading gaming association said. The move will deter foreign investments in Indian gaming companies, an entrepreneur said. Some others, like politicians, took note, too. Amidst all this, it becomes extremely important to understand how different types of online gaming groups see themselves and thus, wish to be distinguished from each other. One of them, the video game industry, decided to take matters into its own hands. To voice their concerns about being equated with gambling, 45 video game companies wrote a letter urging the Indian government to draft separate rules to regulate them. Aarathi sat down with Harish C, Founder of Outlier Games— one of the abovementioned 45 video game companies, to understand the industry's grievances better.…
Special Newsletter: MarketsNama—August Edition
As the Indian government deliberates on its new e-commerce policy, here’s a newsletter to keep you occupied with all the competition masala you need to know.
Special Newsletter: MarketsNama—August Edition August 25, 2023
Video: Should platforms like Facebook, Google pay news publishers for linking their articles? August 25, 2023
Meta launches Code Llama, an AI tool for code generation and debugging August 25, 2023
Should OTT platforms be required to obtain a license for the content they host? Airtel says yes! August 25, 2023
"Services should be unbundled," TRAI chairman says during a discussion on convergence August 25, 2023
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...