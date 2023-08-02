This is a special newsletter that went out to MediaNama subscribers on July 28, 2023. Artificial Intelligence has slowly crept into everyday life unbeknownst to most of us. While the general public is still making sense of its functioning and processes, private and government entities have already started deploying such technologies for their work. The European Union is almost ready with its regulation for the growing industry, and we await the one chapter assigned to the same in yet to be tabled India’s Digital India Act. We bring to you our first edition of a special newsletter on AI — curated with interesting stories of the month for you. On the same line, we are planning an event on artificial intelligence, 'AINext 2023', for September. If you have ideas regarding what we should do at AINext 2023, drop our editor Nikhil Pahwa a note at nikhil@medianama.com. Let's dive into the stories! Taming the Rules: TIME magazine reported that OpenAI tried influencing the European Union to water down its Artificial Intelligence Act, which was officially adopted on June 14. OpenAI submitted a White Paper to the EU Commission and Council in September 2022, suggesting EU to not classify their advanced AI systems as high-risk. This, after OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman has been a very vocal supporter of AI regulation and has expressed concerns about AI products. Irony much? It's like calling for traffic rules but wanting a free pass for their cars. This apparent contradiction raised concerns as most industries oppose…
News
Special Newsletter: AINext — July Edition
A MediaNama special newsletter dedicated to stories on artificial intelligence for mulling over and discussions.
