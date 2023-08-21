This is a special newsletter that went out to MediaNama subscribers on August 21, 2023. RBI recently notified that we will soon be able to converse with artificial intelligence and make digital payments. This should reflect that AI is diving deeper into our lives and daily functions every day, and how important it is for us to remain up-to-date with the things happening in the industry. We bring to you some interesting stories from the month on AI to get you started. On the same line, we are planning an event on artificial intelligence, ‘AINext 2023’, for September. If you have ideas regarding what we should do at AINext 2023, drop our editor Nikhil Pahwa a note at nikhil@medianama.com. Now, let us begin! Data Buffet: Now an Act, India's Digital Data Protection Bill, 2023, talks about AI only briefly and doesn't do much. It allows private entities to scrape publicly available personal data without the need for consent from the user. India seems to be going on its own way with this, considering other countries like the US, Japan, and Canada are looking into the privacy and copyright infringement concerns associated with companies' hunger for huge datasets to train AI models. Clinic documentation wizardry: Amazon has introduced AWS HealthScribe, an AI service for healthcare in the US. This HIPAA-compliant tool listens to patient-doctor tête-à-têtes, transcribing and analyzing conversations into clinical notes. But hold your stethoscopes! Because concerns about its accuracy and generative AI bias remain. However, on the data privacy…
Special Newsletter: AINext — August Edition
A MediaNama special newsletter dedicated to stories on artificial intelligence for mulling over and discussions.
