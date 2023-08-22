This is a special newsletter that went out to MediaNama subscribers on August 17, 2023. The Monsoon session of the Parliament has concluded and a lot has happened, apart from the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, inside and outside the Parliament. Welcome to this month's edition of our Talking Points newsletter, where we bring you a curated list of things to think about in tech policy: topics you’d like to sit with, mull over, and discuss in your circle. Under India’s data protection law, AI may have legal backing to scrape users’ data [Vallari Sanzgiri] It is a well-known fact that AI companies largely rely on publicly available data to train their models. Conversations with chatbots like Google Bard have led to discovery that AI actively tries to scrape publicly available data on social media. What’s interesting is that while other countries like Italy, Canada, etc. are investigating AI for scraping data from the internet, India’s data protection law seems to have given free reign to these companies. And this sanction via the law matters because our aforementioned conversation with AI chatbots have shown that such technologies are keen on scraping data even when there are explicit regulations against this. What does this mean for India users’ privacy and copyright rights? Can the real ‘online game’ please stand up? [G. Aarathi] “What's in a name? That which we call a rose, by any other word would smell as sweet,” wrote William Shakespeare many moons ago. Those immortal lines are all…
News
Special Newsletter: 11 Talking Points—July Edition
We present you with a thought-provoking selection of topics to ignite tech policy discussions and debates.
Latest Headlines
- Special Newsletter: 11 Talking Points—July Edition August 22, 2023
- Later today: MediaNama Briefing on India’s Data Protection Act August 22, 2023
- Ed-Tech Company Skill-Lync Faces Allegations Of Loan Fraud Amid False Promises: Report August 21, 2023
- Addressing the AI question: Key Highlights from Campaign for AI safety’s submission to TRAI’s regulatory sandbox consultation August 21, 2023
- GST Hike On ‘Online Gaming’: Spartan Poker Next In Mass Layoffs Line, With 40% Workforce Cut August 21, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...