Skill Gaming Cos Only Interested in Revenue, Cannot Challenge Gambling Ban: TN Govt In Online Gambling Challenge

No players have approached the courts to challenge Tamil Nadu’s online gambling ban, recently argued Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal while defending the state government’s ban before the Madras High Court, The Hindu reported on Monday.

The ban on online gambling (or games of chance) also includes a ban on games like rummy and poker—which are typically considered games of skill, and unlike gambling—outside of state government regulation. Almost immediately, skill-based online gaming companies challenged the ban on these grounds before the Madras High Court earlier this year, arguing that, among other things, it was unconstitutional.

Appearing before Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu, Sibal argued that while players may have the standing to argue that rummy and poker are games of skill (and cannot be banned), online gaming companies intending to make money through “inducements and consequent addiction” cannot. Arguments by Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram will continue today, while the online skill gaming companies are set to reply on August 21st.

Sibal further alleged that bonuses and referral rewards offered by companies to players were examples of inducements designed to get players addicted to these platforms, going so far as to compare online skill gaming to a multi-level marketing scheme. Sibal added that the online skill gaming companies were not players with skills, but ‘organisers’ of games. “The gaming companies don’t care about who wins or loses, they are concerned only with their revenue,” he argued.

Online games also lacked transparency, Sibal continued, with players unaware of whether they were playing with bots or not. They are also available throughout the day, unlike physical clubs which may have fixed operating hours.

The Tamil Nadu online gambling ban, although not without concerns, comes in the wake of rising gambling-related addiction and suicide cases in the state. Online gambling services, which include online rummy and poker providers, are expected to block their offerings in the state.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In its counter-affidavit filed before the Madras High Court, the Tamil Nadu government argued that it had the legislative competence to regulate games of skill too, and that prohibiting online gambling was a suitable measure to curb addiction.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Read more