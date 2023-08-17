wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Skill Gaming Cos Only Interested in Revenue, Cannot Challenge Gambling Ban: TN Govt In Online Gambling Challenge

Online gaming companies intend to make money through “inducements and consequent addition” and thus, cannot argue that rummy and poker are games of skill, Tamil Nadu govt said to the Madras HC

Published

No players have approached the courts to challenge Tamil Nadu’s online gambling ban, recently argued Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal while defending the state government’s ban before the Madras High Court, The Hindu reported on Monday.

The ban on online gambling (or games of chance) also includes a ban on games like rummy and poker—which are typically considered games of skill, and unlike gambling—outside of state government regulation.  Almost immediately, skill-based online gaming companies challenged the ban on these grounds before the Madras High Court earlier this year, arguing that, among other things, it was unconstitutional.

Appearing before Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu, Sibal argued that while players may have the standing to argue that rummy and poker are games of skill (and cannot be banned), online gaming companies intending to make money through “inducements and consequent addiction” cannot. Arguments by Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram will continue today, while the online skill gaming companies are set to reply on August 21st.

Sibal further alleged that bonuses and referral rewards offered by companies to players were examples of inducements designed to get players addicted to these platforms, going so far as to compare online skill gaming to a multi-level marketing scheme. Sibal added that the online skill gaming companies were not players with skills, but ‘organisers’ of games. “The gaming companies don’t care about who wins or loses, they are concerned only with their revenue,” he argued.

Online games also lacked transparency, Sibal continued, with players unaware of whether they were playing with bots or not. They are also available throughout the day, unlike physical clubs which may have fixed operating hours.

The Tamil Nadu online gambling ban, although not without concerns, comes in the wake of rising gambling-related addiction and suicide cases in the state. Online gambling services, which include online rummy and poker providers, are expected to block their offerings in the state.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In its counter-affidavit filed before the Madras High Court, the Tamil Nadu government argued that it had the legislative competence to regulate games of skill too, and that prohibiting online gambling was a suitable measure to curb addiction.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Read more

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

1 week ago

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ