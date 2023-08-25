“While the MIB (Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India)... are regulating the existing distribution platforms, no regulatory framework is today existing for the same broadcast content which is getting delivered on wireless and wireline broadband to an application and visible on the large screens,” Rahul Vatts, chief regulatory officer for Bharti Airtel said during the TRAI’s open house discussion on August 23, 2023. “I think this [lack of regulation for OTTs] needs to be addressed, and this disparity needs to be addressed by the regulator who has to ensure an orderly growth of the sector. What happens if this anomaly continues? If this anomaly continues, sir, we are risking ourselves with exclusionary and discriminatory impact on subscribers,” Vatts mentioned. He added that the guidelines for downlinking the channels must be strongly enforced. [see below for more detail] The discussion was focused on the issue of creating a converged regulatory framework for telecom and broadcasting services, which TRAI had explored in a consultation paper. One must note that convergence of regulation would have an impact on internet companies that provide services for communication and content broadcasting. Context of Airtel’s statement: Earlier this year, Airtel had gone to TRAI to complain against Jio’s free streaming of the Men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) on its OTT platform. It had asked TRAI to prohibit telecom companies from offering differential pricing content on their applications if it is also available on DTH and Cable TV channels. Airtel claimed…
Should OTT platforms be required to obtain a license for the content they host? Airtel says yes!
TRAI open house discussion focused on the issue of creating a converged regulatory framework for telecom and broadcasting services
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
