Should communication apps contribute to the USO Fund? #NAMA

“You have a USO (Universal Services Obligation) fund lying, which the telecom operators are paying. What is happening to it? Should it not be used when infrastructure has to be made, or should it only be given to [the] power grid or RailTel [a public sector enterprise that provides broadband and VPN services]? Why can it not be given to the others who are building infrastructure? Why is that money not utilized when telcos are suffering?” Amrita Choudhury, the Director of the Cyber Cafe Association of India (CCOAI), said during the session “Net Neutrality and collaborative frameworks between telcos and online services” of the discussion on App Bans and Network Fees organized by MediaNama on August 10, in New Delhi.

This discussion was based on the consultation paper released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in July this year, which pondered whether OTT communication apps (like Telegram, Whatsapp, etc.) need to be regulated. And one of the prominent arguments in this consultation was that these communication services were using the infrastructure of telecom companies to provide their services. In doing so, they acted as direct competitors to these telecom companies. Because of this competition, telecom companies believe that communication platforms should contribute to the development of telecom infrastructure. And one of the ways this can happen is by making platforms contribute to the Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF).

What is the USOF?

The USOF was created under the Indian Telegraph Act 1885. It is to be used to provide telegraph access to people in rural and remote areas at affordable and reasonable prices. It collects a levy of 5% of telcos’ Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) to improve telecom access in rural and remote areas.



Funds collected by USOF aren’t used:

Rakesh Maheshwari, Former Senior Director and Group Coordinator of Cyber Law & Security at the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) in attendance at the discussion agreed with Choudhry that funds collected by USOF were not being used for their intended purpose. He said,

“The corpus [for USOF] has been actually increasing every year, okay, instead of decreasing. So, they are collecting more money than they are dispersing every year, and I think except for one or two years when the disbursement was higher than the collection, and today it’s [collection is] around 70,000 crores.”

This further makes one question: if such funds are also collected from communication platforms, would they actually be dispersed and used for any infrastructure development, or would they collect dust just like the contributions by telecom companies?

The power of competition in improving infrastructure:

Another point to consider here is that USOF isn’t the only way to encourage the development of telecom infrastructure. “I’m a great believer in competition. Competition builds infrastructure. If you go back to when Jio launched and just six months before Jio launched, Airtel started an initiative called the One Network Initiative. At that point in time, they started improving their infrastructure at breakneck speeds to the extent that Airtel infrastructure everywhere across the country improved drastically. Why? Because they were afraid of Jio, right?” Nikhil Pahwa, the founder of MediaNama and a fellow panelist at the session, said.

“Competition builds infrastructure. Donations don’t necessarily bring about the most efficient outcomes. I’m not saying I’m against the idea of donations for a good cause, but building telecom infrastructure when competition is also a solution is not necessarily a good cause,” he added. He explained his position further by stating that even in situations where USOF has been used for infrastructure projects, it hasn’t yielded the best results. “I believe there have been [studies] you look at parliament and the rollout of what is that Bharat-net, right? Extremely inefficient, virtually useless,” he said.

Can telecom companies really cry foul about infrastructure investments?

Choudhury said that there is more to infrastructure development than just laying cables for telecom connectivity. “Just laying the fiber is not the end all of a customer getting the [desired communication] experience they want in an app. There are other things also which go in [to creating seamless communication] and it has been proved that the OTTs or the service providers are also investing hugely to get that experience,” she said.

“Telecom operators got free licenses and were told that they only have to pay a [percentage of their] AGR [to USOF], right? As a percentage of their revenue, which means if they made money, they have to give. They walked into this with their eyes wide open,” Pahwa mentioned as another reason why it is fair to limit USOF to telecom companies.

