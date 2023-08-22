wordpress blog stats
Here’s how the reversal of a 2017 judgement will impact cab aggregators

Oriental Insurance Company Limited, a government-owned insurance company, along with several other insurance firms have filed a plea

Published

We missed this earlier: A five-judge constitution Bench of the Supreme Court heard a plea from a group of insurance companies on July 20, 2023, seeking to reverse a 2017 judgement that allowed light motor vehicle (LMV) license holders like cab drivers to ply heavy vehicles like lorries, reported the Hindustan Times. If reversed, the revision to this judgement will also affect aggregate companies whose cab drivers will not be able to use their LMV license for commercial purposes. The Bench will continue hearing the matter on August 24th, 2023. 

Insurance companies argue safety concerns: Oriental Insurance Company Limited, a government-owned insurance company, along with several other insurance firms, argued that the Mukund Dewangan vs Oriental Insurance Company Limited 2017 judgement allowed even an autorickshaw driver to ply transport vehicles, raising many safety concerns. Accordingly, they asked for further checks in the case of transport vehicles.

Why it matters: These days aggregate companies are facing a lot of regulatory restrictions, with state governments banning two-wheeler taxis and the Delhi government calling for electronic vehicles instead of regular vehicles. Now this plea to revise licensing regulations will further impact their fleet regulations and also burden drivers to apply for additional documents to continue their work as cab drivers.

Cab services ask that gig work to be taken into consideration: A spokesperson for an aggregate cab company said that while there may be safety concerns around driving heavy vehicles like lorries or road rollers, LMV license holders should still be allowed to ply regular cabs. As such, the person asked that the court either consider cab services as an exception from the reversal or provide a longer transition period for companies to procure the necessary documents for their drivers.

