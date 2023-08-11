wordpress blog stats
Jio bagged $2.2 billion from a Swedish Agency: Reliance Annual Report

The report suggests that Jio “has the highest amount of sub-GHz and mmWave spectrum.”

Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) recently released annual report says RIL and its telecom arm, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), collectively raised investments equivalent to $3 billion through syndicated loan facilities (financing offered by a group of lenders) in the financial year 2022-23. It further said RJIL raised $2.2 billion of the total funds through an investment by the Swedish Export Credit Agency (EKN). 

According to the company, the syndicated loan was oversubscribed, and its funds were used to meet the capital expenditure of both companies (RIL and RJIL). The funds collected from EKN were specifically used to finance the equipment and services concerning RJIL’s pan-India5G rollout.

Other notable aspects of the annual report:

    • 41,818 employees in Jio resigned: According to the report, RIL cumulatively lost 1,67,391 employees in the FY 2022-2023. A Live Mint report suggests that Reliance Jio’s attrition rate (the rate at which people leave a company) rose by 65 percent compared to the previous year (FY22). LiveMint’s report further says that the exits have been largely in the junior to mid-management levels, both in Jio and in RIL’s retail division.
    • Jio made Rs. 50,286 crore EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization): The report says that Jio’s financial performance saw an improvement of 24.9% from the previous year. We saw glimpses of this progress in RIL’s earnings call last month, wherein Jio’s President Kiran Thomas said that the company saw 10 million customers enter its network in Q1 of 2023 (April 2023-June 2023).
    • Jio owns 26,768 MHz (uplink + downlink): The report suggests that Jio “has the highest amount of sub-GHz and mmWave spectrum.” It has the right to use 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz, and 26GHz spectrum bands. It acquired the rights to 5G spectrum use in August 2022 for a total of Rs. 88,078 crore, of which it paid an upfront amount of Rs. 7,865 crore. The report also says that Jio is “the only operator with 700 MHz low band spectrum essential for deep indoor coverage.” It also mentions that the company plans to invest Rs. 2 lakh crore in its 5G rollout.  

