Relaunching Advertising at MediaNama

Published

Today we’re announcing the formal relaunch of advertising at MediaNama, offering sponsors a mechanism to share their services or requirements with a meaningful and relevant audience, whether the launch of a service, a job profile for a role you’re hiring for, or the announcement of an event you’re hosting.

As the demand for insights, opinions, and perspectives on privacy, competition, platform regulations, digital payments, online gaming, and more continues to grow, MediaNama has become the go-to platform for industry professionals, policymakers, and tech policy enthusiasts to understand these developments. By leveraging our advertising offerings, you can now effectively reach this influential audience and showcase your products, services, and initiatives.

MediaNama is read by key decision makers in technology and tech policy, as well as those who are serious about upgrading their understanding of technology policy. MediaNama readers appreciate nuance, and depth and breath of understanding of technology policy that we bring to them.

To learn more about our advertising offerings and discuss how MediaNama Advertising can help you, please get in touch with us at business AT medianama DOT com.

Advertising in MediaNama can be used, among others things, for:

  • Introducing your brand/offering a service to a relevant audience [example]
  • Announcing the launch of a product / course [example]
  • Recruitment for your organisation [example]
  • Announcement of your event [example] [example] [example]
  • Announcing a call for papers/submissions in a research exercise [example]

Advertising Formats

1. Banner Ads: Prominently display your brand on our website, ensuring maximum visibility and driving traffic to your landing page.

2. Advertorials/Native Advertising: Share key announcements in your format for publishing as a MediaNama post. Note: these need to be in accordance with our native advertising policy, and may be subject to editorial discretion.

3. Segment sponsorship: Sponsor MediaNama’s coverage of a specific domain or series of developments. Examples: Data Protection Bill 2023 coverage, Spectrum Auctions Coverage, Digital Payments Coverage

4. Social Media Announcements: Benefit from our extensive social media reach by promoting your announcement across our platforms, amplifying your message and engagement with our followers.

5. Newsletter Inserts: Reach our subscribers directly through our highly regarded newsletters, providing a targeted and trusted platform to showcase your brand to our engaged audience.

Our advertising packages are flexible and designed to accommodate various budgets and campaign goals, and we’re open to experimenting with new formats as well, as long as they don’t adversely impact reader experience.

We want advertising on MediaNama to be of use to both our readers and advertisers.

Nikhil Pahwa,
Founder, MediaNama

Written By

Founder @ MediaNama. TED Fellow. Asia21 Fellow @ Asia Society. Co-founder SaveTheInternet.in and Internet Freedom Foundation. Advisory board @ CyberBRICS

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

