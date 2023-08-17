wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

RBI launches tech platform to streamline credit lending process

While the pilot of the platform focused on digitalisation of Kisan Credit Card loans, the program will be extended to MSME loans, personal loans, and home loans from August 17.

Published

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 14 announced that it is launching a "public tech platform" that will enable the exchange of information and documents required in the credit lending process. "For digital credit delivery, the data required for credit appraisal are available with different entities like Central and State governments, account aggregators, banks, credit information companies, digital identity authorities, etc. However, they are in separate systems, creating hindrances in the frictionless and timely delivery of rule-based lending. [...] The Public Tech Platform would enable the delivery of frictionless credit by facilitating seamless flow of required digital information to lenders," the central bank stated (emphasis ours). The platform will have an "open architecture, open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and standards, to which all financial sector players can connect seamlessly in a ‘plug and play’ model," RBI informed, but the details of the same are yet to be specified so we are unclear if the platform will be truly "open" to all or if entities will require some kind of approval from the central bank. Why does this matter: To avail credit, banks, and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) require a variety of information and documents from the borrower that is usually in multiple places. Gathering the needed information is cumbersome, takes time, and also adds to the cost for both, the lender and the borrower. Using a tech platform to make this process quicker and easier could benefit lenders and borrowers in terms of time and resources saved. Article…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

1 week ago

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ