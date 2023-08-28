PM Narendra Modi calls for global framework for artificial intelligence

What’s the news: “Global business communities and governments must collaborate to ensure the expansion of Ethical AI [Artificial Intelligence]… This challenge requires a solution under a global framework,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27, 2023, during the B20 Summit India in New Delhi. Speaking before a gathering of business leaders, policymakers, and various industry stakeholders, Modi talked about ethical considerations and concerns like skilling, re-skilling, algorithm bias and its impact on society.

Comparing the current buzz around the AI sector with previous advancements in the aviation and financial sectors, Modi stressed the need for global frameworks for AI-related challenges. Addressing the group of national and international attendees, the Prime Minister said, “We all need to come together to address these issues [of ethical AI]. We must analyze potential disruptions in different sectors. Disruption is becoming more profound, pervasive, and significant with every instance.”

Why it matters: Already in India, AI is employed for certain administrative purposes, the prime example being the use of the facial recognition system ASTR by the Department of Telecommunications. Considering that such government-enabled AIs are handling citizen data like facial information without user consent, it is important to understand how the country’s head views and approaches this sector. This is all the more important since the passing of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 (now an Act) may allow AI services to scrape publicly available personal data. A global framework may revise and restrict this broad access given to AI under India’s first data protection law.

A global framework for cryptocurrency: Along with AI, Modi also talked about a collaborative effort to address challenges posed by cybersecurity and cryptocurrencies. Specifically, about the latter, he said, “It requires a highly integrated approach. I believe a global framework needs to be established, considering the concerns of all stakeholders.”

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!