wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

PM Narendra Modi calls for global framework for artificial intelligence

Along with AI, Modi also talked about a collaborative effort to address challenges posed by cybersecurity and cryptocurrencies.

Published

What’s the news: “Global business communities and governments must collaborate to ensure the expansion of Ethical AI [Artificial Intelligence]… This challenge requires a solution under a global framework,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27, 2023, during the B20 Summit India in New Delhi. Speaking before a gathering of business leaders, policymakers, and various industry stakeholders, Modi talked about ethical considerations and concerns like skilling, re-skilling, algorithm bias and its impact on society.

Comparing the current buzz around the AI sector with previous advancements in the aviation and financial sectors, Modi stressed the need for global frameworks for AI-related challenges. Addressing the group of national and international attendees, the Prime Minister said, “We all need to come together to address these issues [of ethical AI]. We must analyze potential disruptions in different sectors. Disruption is becoming more profound, pervasive, and significant with every instance.”

Why it matters: Already in India, AI is employed for certain administrative purposes, the prime example being the use of the facial recognition system ASTR by the Department of Telecommunications. Considering that such government-enabled AIs are handling citizen data like facial information without user consent, it is important to understand how the country’s head views and approaches this sector. This is all the more important since the passing of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 (now an Act) may allow AI services to scrape publicly available personal data. A global framework may revise and restrict this broad access given to AI under India’s first data protection law.

A global framework for cryptocurrency: Along with AI, Modi also talked about a collaborative effort to address challenges posed by cybersecurity and cryptocurrencies. Specifically, about the latter, he said, “It requires a highly integrated approach. I believe a global framework needs to be established, considering the concerns of all stakeholders.”

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ