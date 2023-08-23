wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Paytm is developing an AI system that can help detect financial frauds

Paytm is also building an AI software stack that will be available for use in other countries, along with India, the company’s CEO informed in a letter to stakeholders.

Published

Paytm is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) system that will help financial institutions capture possible risks and frauds, CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in the payment company’s annual report for the financial year 2022-23 published on August 21.

“In India’s Digital revolution after mobile payments, Paytm’s next contribution will be – small mobile credit with high credit quality and fully compliant with the regulators guidelines. Expectedly this requires sophisticated capabilities in AI and other technologies. I am very proud of our Advanced AI capabilities in use and how we are expanding. We are building an India scale AI system which will help various financial institutes in capturing possible risks and frauds, while also protecting them from new kinds of risks due to advancement in AI.” — Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm is building an AI software stack that will be available for use in other countries, along with India. “I believe India has an opportunity to become a net exporter of payment technology, software and hardware, and I expect Paytm to lead the way in this,” Sharma remarked.

Why does this matter: The largest number of cyberfrauds and cybercrimes take place in the financial sector given the lucrative monetary rewards. Given the scale and volume of these frauds, the use of AI and other emerging technologies could be more efficient in capturing them. As one of the largest digital payments companies, Paytm has the advantage of access to large amounts of data that can be used to train AI models to detect fraud.

But AI is a double-edged sword when it comes to cybersecurity: While AI can be used to detect cyber frauds, it can also be used to carry out these frauds. As outlined by the Parliament Standing Committee on Finance in its report on cybercrimes and cyber frauds, generative AI models can potentially make it easier for notorious actors to access the means and knowledge to perpetrate cyber crimes. At the same time, the report also outlined how AI can be used to improve cybersecurity:

  • Use of AI for carrying out cybercrimes: “We do believe that new generative models, the large language models that are now on the rage in the Al community and around the world, do have the element of making it more accessible by writing code, setting up fake websites, etc., at least some level of technical know-how that people could buy in the past. Now, it makes it a little bit easier to do so. We do expect that there will be more escalation of these kinds of threats with the further prevalence of Al,” Flipkart submitted to the parliamentary committee.
  • Use of AI for improving cybersecurity: Meanwhile, India’s IT Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opined that AI can be used to detect cybercrimes and improve cybersecurity.  “AI and chatbot technology have significantly influenced the landscape of cyber security and have improved threat detection, enhanced automation, advanced analytics, Intelligent authentication, threat intelligence and prediction, efficient incident response, behaviour-based anomaly detection and in adaptive and self-learning systems,” the IT Ministry submitted. AI is also being used in the banking sector to monitor the “volume, value and velocity of each transaction” for fraud detection, RBI added.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ