Updated: IT Minister and Opposition MP Flip Flop Over the Standing Committee report on Data Protection Bill

Update on Aug 1 ’23 at 3:35 PM: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to Twitter this morning to clarify that the DPDP bill has not been referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology in the first place since “No bill including the proposed DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection Bill) can be referred to any committee unless it is done so by Parliament.” He went on to label the news as misinformation and “completely wrong.”

Chandrasekhar’s tweet was in response to a tweet by Opposition MP John Brittas who, as per an Indian Express report, wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker and Rajya Sabha chairperson urging them to refrain from tabling the Committee Report in the parliament. Sharing a picture of the news report in his tweet, Brittas wrote “The ruling party has no hesitation to trample on the rules and regulations. Adoption of a report on DDPT was another instance.”

Continuing the exchange, John Brittas responded to Chandrasekhar’s “misinformation” tweet taking a rather sarcastic tone and said “Thanks hon minister @Rajeev_GoI for responding to my tweet. You just endorsed my position.”

Here are all the abovementioned tweets in chronological order:

The ruling party has no hesitation to trample on the rules and regulations. Adoption of a report on DDPT was another instance.https://t.co/Iy9B9Yc3guhttps://t.co/jJ4YFQEFmC https://t.co/lIsmhxjQxQ pic.twitter.com/D6t0NwjRKI — John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) July 31, 2023

➡️This is misinformation and completely wrong. ➡️No bill including the proposed DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection Bill) can be referred to any committee unless it is done so by Parliament ➡️In turn, the bill can be only referred to committee AFTER the Cabinet-approved… https://t.co/YJ7PnE9FsW — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) August 1, 2023

Thanks hon minister @Rajeev_GoI for responding to my tweet. You just endorsed my position. I am sure you haven’t seen the report where as I have — being a member of the Committee. 1/3@KartiPC @MahuaMoitra @ShashiTharoor @ThamizhachiTh @jawharsircar https://t.co/kzihwZ2QP2 — John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) August 1, 2023

In his letter, Brittas wrote that “It is imperative to note that the said Digital Personal Data Protection Bill had neither been introduced before either of the Houses of Parliament till date, nor was it referred to the Standing Committee by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha or the Speaker, as the case may be, for examination,” as per the Indian Express report.

Original story published on July 28 ’23: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology recommended that the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 should be successfully enacted into law “without any undue delay,” as per a source-based report by Economic Times (ET). MediaNama has reached out to the Lok Sabha Secretary General for confirmation on this news.

As per the ET report, the Committee readied a 40-page report on the data protection Bill—slated to be tabled in Parliament this monsoon session—and encouraged the implementation of the provisions of the Bill. However, Opposition MPs like Congress’ Karti Chidambaram, Trinamool’s Mahua Moitra and Jawhar Sircar, CPI-M’s John Brittas and TDP’s Jayadev Galla walked out of a committee meeting held on July 26, 2023, claiming that they were not made aware of the adoption of such a report by the committee. Brittas even went so far as to give a dissent note that raised concerns about blanket exemptions for certain government agencies. ET has claimed that more such dissent notes are to follow.

Meanwhile, experts and civil society groups on Twitter questioned how the Standing Committee could endorse the passing of a Bill that hasn’t even been made available to its own members.

Finalising a report on the Data Protection Bill without its text being made available. Parliamentary Committee on IT is pioneering innovation on rules of procedure. https://t.co/oxnOJ920qi — Apar Gupta (@apar1984) July 27, 2023

Any institution can be destroyed if led by people hell-bent upon destroying it. The standing committee on Information Technology, which did some stellar work under @ShashiTharoor is now endorsing bills that haven't been discussed or studied. pic.twitter.com/kaSxcove9X — Sushant Singh (@SushantSin) July 27, 2023

Govt plans to table the #DataProtectionBill in Parliament without even showing the draft of the bill to members of the Standing Committee, which is examining the bill! @GoI_MeitY

This is a mockery of #democracy and people's right to information. #SaveRTI #NoToDPDP pic.twitter.com/L9WR9gJd3l — Jeevika (@jeevika_shiv) July 27, 2023

Earlier, in April 2023, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had claimed that the Standing Committee reportedly examined the 2022 version of the Bill and gave it the green light. However, replies sent to MediaNama by MPs failed to confirm this.

The 2023 Bill will be the fifth iteration of the data protection Bill starting from the original document first presented in 2018. Already a Joint Parliamentary Committee had given copious suggestions and improvements to this Bill in the 2021 version. However, the 2022 version completely revamped the provisions of the Bill and included new concepts like deemed consent (consent that is deemed to have been given by a user). Other concerns raised regarding the 2022 version of the Bill were: the “as may be prescribed” clauses that gave too much power to the government, a weakened Data Protection Board, wide government exemptions that can take any of its entities outside the purview of the Bill, and a high age of consent at 18 years.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read: