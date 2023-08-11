Parliament gives the go-ahead to 28% GST on real money gaming

On August 11, the Parliament passed the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (CGST Amendment Bill) and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (IGST Amendment Bill) for the implementation of a 28% tax on online gaming. According to Maadhyam, an active observer of parliamentary proceedings, these bills were passed in the Lok Sabha within three minutes without any discussion. Once they made their way to Rajya Sabha, Bills were returned within four minutes without any discussion, let alone any suggestion. These amendments are expected to come into effect starting October 1, 2023.

Currently, online betting and gambling are taxed at 28% GST, while other games are taxed at 18% of gross gaming revenue. But in July this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the hike in taxes for online gaming, horse racing, and casinos and brought them to par with the tax on betting and gambling. This change in the GST regime has been heavily criticized by the real money gaming industry, with organizations like the All India Gaming Federation (AGIF) saying that it would lead to job losses and may encourage people to play games on actual ‘illegal’ offshore betting platforms instead.

