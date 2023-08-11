wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , , ,

Parliament gives the go-ahead to 28% GST on real money gaming

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the hike in taxes for online gaming, horse racing, and casinos in July, 2023

Published

On August 11, the Parliament passed the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (CGST Amendment Bill) and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (IGST Amendment Bill) for the implementation of a 28% tax on online gaming. According to Maadhyam, an active observer of parliamentary proceedings, these bills were passed in the Lok Sabha within three minutes without any discussion. Once they made their way to Rajya Sabha, Bills were returned within four minutes without any discussion, let alone any suggestion. These amendments are expected to come into effect starting October 1, 2023.

Currently, online betting and gambling are taxed at 28% GST, while other games are taxed at 18% of gross gaming revenue. But in July this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the hike in taxes for online gaming, horse racing, and casinos and brought them to par with the tax on betting and gambling. This change in the GST regime has been heavily criticized by the real money gaming industry, with organizations like the All India Gaming Federation (AGIF) saying that it would lead to job losses and may encourage people to play games on actual ‘illegal’ offshore betting platforms instead.

For a deep dive into this issue here’s some of our coverage you should check out (in the order listed below):

  • Online Real Money Gaming Gets Equated With Gambling In Taxation [Read]
  • 28% GST On Online Gaming: How Have The Industry, Investors, And Critics Responded? [Read]
  • Online Games With Wagering On Outcomes Taxed At 28% GST, Other Online Games At 18%: Revenue Secy [Read]
  • Reading Between The Lines Of The Online Skill Gaming Industry’s Letter On Concerns Over GST Hike [Read]
  • May Write To Finance Standing Committee To Discuss GST Gaming Hike, Write Report: MP Amar Patnaik [Read]
  • Following GST Hike On ‘Online Gaming’, Video Game Cos Write To Govt Requesting Distinction From Real Money Games. [Read]
  • MPL To Lay Off 350 Employees Owing To The 28% GST Levy: Report. [Read]

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

1 day ago

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ