wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

OTT Platforms Commit To Proactive Reviewing Of Content Amid Increasing Scrutiny

Online curated content publishers have committed to ensuring their content is in compliance with the Code of Ethics outlined in the IT Rules, 2021, and that they will exercise caution when portraying religious, ethnic, or cultural belief systems of the country.

Published

Over-the-top (OTT) content streaming platforms have written to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting outlining long-term strategies for self-regulation of content amid increasing scrutiny of OTT content over alleged vulgarity and obscenity. In separate letters to the Ministry which were reviewed by MediaNama, Self-Regulatory Bodies (SRBs) such as the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and the Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation (IDMIF) and associated OTT platforms have committed to strengthening compliance with existing rules for content moderation, measures for age-rating, content classification, and to establish methods for sensitising creators about sensitive themes, and more. The communication by SRBs representing OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, etc., comes against the backdrop of a discussion with the I&B Minister in July and during other meetings in June and February this year. These discussions largely focused on the following: Role of SRBs in ensuring stricter compliance with the Code of Ethics for online curated content under the IT Rules, 2021. Greater transparency in the functioning of grievance redressal mechanisms and monthly disclosures of grievances by platforms. Why it matters: Calls for tighter regulation of content on streaming platforms have been increasingly gaining momentum in the past few months. Notable instances such as the Delhi High Court’s verdict reiterating legal action against makers of College Romance, directions by Digital Publishers Content Grievances Council asking OTT platform ULLU to take down content, and the I&B Minister’s statements pulling up OTT platforms for allegedly depicting obscene content, are all indicative of…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ