OTT Platforms Commit To Proactive Reviewing Of Content Amid Increasing Scrutiny

Over-the-top (OTT) content streaming platforms have written to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting outlining long-term strategies for self-regulation of content amid increasing scrutiny of OTT content over alleged vulgarity and obscenity. In separate letters to the Ministry which were reviewed by MediaNama, Self-Regulatory Bodies (SRBs) such as the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and the Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation (IDMIF) and associated OTT platforms have committed to strengthening compliance with existing rules for content moderation, measures for age-rating, content classification, and to establish methods for sensitising creators about sensitive themes, and more. The communication by SRBs representing OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, etc., comes against the backdrop of a discussion with the I&B Minister in July and during other meetings in June and February this year. These discussions largely focused on the following: Role of SRBs in ensuring stricter compliance with the Code of Ethics for online curated content under the IT Rules, 2021. Greater transparency in the functioning of grievance redressal mechanisms and monthly disclosures of grievances by platforms. Why it matters: Calls for tighter regulation of content on streaming platforms have been increasingly gaining momentum in the past few months. Notable instances such as the Delhi High Court’s verdict reiterating legal action against makers of College Romance, directions by Digital Publishers Content Grievances Council asking OTT platform ULLU to take down content, and the I&B Minister’s statements pulling up OTT platforms for allegedly depicting obscene content, are all indicative of…

