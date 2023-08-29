wordpress blog stats
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Enterprise for businesses

Geared towards business and commercial usage, ChatGPT Enterprise will provide unlimited access to GPT-4 (no usage caps), which produces a performance up to two times faster, as per OpenAI.

What’s the news: OpenAI launched ChatGPT Enterprise, the latest version of ChatGPT which offers “enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, customization options.”

Why this matters: Right from its release in November 2022, ChatGPT has become a favourite go-to for people to carry out mundane work-related tasks. However, certain companies like Samsung Electronics Co. have discouraged the chatbot’s use by employees owing to data security concerns. By launching a business-oriented version of ChatGPT, OpenAI seems to be keen to do away with business entities concern around the chatbot’s use by employees and dip further into this pool of customers.

ChatGPT Enterprise’s data safeguards: OpenAI stressed that company data and customer prompts are not used to train OpenAI’s models. Further, the version is Service Organization Control Type 2 (SOC 2) compliant – a cybersecurity compliance framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). All conversations on this chatbot are also encrypted in transit and at rest..

Features for large-scale deployments: ChatGPT Enterprises provides a new admin console with bulk member management with domain verification. Other features include single sign-on (SSO) verification method, and an analytics dashboard for usage insights.

According to OpenAI’s blogpost, early users of ChatGPT Enterprise—industry leaders like Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC, and Zapier—are redefining how operations to use ChatGPT for clearer communications and to accelerate coding tasks, rapidly explore answers to complex business questions, assist with creative work.

Access to ChatGPT 4: ChatGPT Enterprise provides unlimited access to GPT-4 (no usage caps) which performs up to two times faster, as per OpenAI. It also gives unlimited access to advanced data analysis, formerly known as Code Interpreter, 32,000 token context windows for four times longer inputs, files, or follow-ups and shareable chat templates for companies to collaborate and build common workflows.

“If you need to extend OpenAI into a fully custom solution for your org, our pricing includes free credits to use our API as well,” said OpenAI.

Other features in the works: Aside from security measures and business-oriented tools, OpenAI said it would soon release the following features as well:

  • “Customization: Securely extend ChatGPT’s knowledge with your company data by connecting the applications you already use
  • Availability for all team sizes: a self-serve ChatGPT Business offering for smaller teams
  • Power tools: Even more powerful versions of Advanced Data Analysis and browsing that are optimized for work
  • Solutions for your function: more tools for specific roles, such as data analysts, marketers, customer support and more.”

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

