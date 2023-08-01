Online content publishers, online advertisements now under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

The Indian government on July 31 issued a notification making the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) in-charge of all matters related to:

Online advertisements Films and audio-visual programmes or content made available by online content providers or publishers (Earlier, the Ministry was restricted to films and audio-visual programmes made available by online content providers).

Why does this matter? This change attempts to demarcate the responsibilities of the I&B Ministry vis-á-vis other ministries that were also regulating the same areas and gives the Ministry more control over online content by enabling the Ministry to frame rules and regulations for online advertisements and online content providers and publishers.

Which ministries dealt with these areas earlier?

Online advertising earlier did not fall explicitly under any ministry and was being regulated ad-hoc by multiple ministries. For instance, the I&B Ministry frequently issued advisories against online gambling ads to streaming and social media platforms, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs came out with guidelines for misleading ads, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology regulates online gaming ads on social media platforms through the amended IT Rules, 2021. With the Ministry of I&B now being given full control, it is not clear what would happen to existing rules and guidelines issued by other ministries.

earlier did not fall explicitly under any ministry and was being regulated ad-hoc by multiple ministries. For instance, the I&B Ministry frequently issued advisories against online gambling ads to streaming and social media platforms, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs came out with guidelines for misleading ads, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology regulates online gaming ads on social media platforms through the amended IT Rules, 2021. With the Ministry of I&B now being given full control, it is not clear what would happen to existing rules and guidelines issued by other ministries. Online content providers and publishers were already largely being regulated by the I&B Ministry thanks to a notification issued in November 2020 that brought “Films and Audio-Visual programmes made available by online content providers” under the remit of MIB. This change effectively gave the Ministry control over online streaming platforms through rules laid out in the IT Rules, 2021. But the phrasing left two aspects in a grey area: (1) what about film and audio-visual content that aren’t necessarily programmes and (2) what about online content publishers as opposed to online content providers? The updated rules now appear to plug these two gaps, thus making the authority of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting more absolute when it comes to online content providers and publishers.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Does online gaming now fall under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting? Because the new ambit of the I&B Ministry includes films and audio-visual content by online content publishers, it is being interpreted that online gaming will also now fall under the Ministry. Multiple news reports are claiming this to be the case, but this interpretation is not fully convincing because the government notification does not explicitly mention online gaming in its amended phrase, and there is no official clarification from the government on this yet. Moreover, in December 2022, the government issued a notification making the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology the nodal ministry for all matters relating to online gaming and the Sports Ministry the nodal ministry for e-sports, and this notification hasn’t been repelled. Subsequently, the IT Ministry even came out with new rules for online gaming platforms in April 2023.

If online gaming platforms are now supposed to be regulated as 'online content providers' by MIB, then what was the point of Meity amending Iat Rules to regulate 'online gaming intermediaries'? And now what happens to the December 2022 amendment of Allocation of Business Rules… — Jay Sayta (@jnsayta) August 1, 2023

Also Read