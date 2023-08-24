wordpress blog stats
National Informatics Centre Issues Call For Consulting Agencies To Kickstart Work on India Enterprise Architecture Project

The tender by the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated states that four agencies will be empanelled for an initial period of three years to assist the government in “all activities related to e-Governance projects”.

The National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) has issued a tender for empanelment of consulting agencies for implementation of various programmes under the Digital India project, including the India Enterprise Architecture Framework or the IndEA. The tender establishes the fact that the government is initiating the phase-wise implementation of the IndEA 2.0 framework, first envisioned in 2018. As per the tender, the NIC is planning to empanel four consultancy organisations initially for a period of three years, during which the agencies will provide assistance for “all activities related to e-Governance projects”. What is the IndEA project? The IndEA project for establishing digital structures for e-governance was first envisioned in 2019. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had released a second consultation paper on IndEA 2.0 in 2022. The paper primarily recommends creation of interoperable digital networks, databases, federated digital IDs that could be accessible by various electronic systems through Aadhaar or mobile numbers, and creating mechanisms for consent-based data sharing with the private sector. We have written about the consultation paper in detail, here. It is important to note that while the IndEA project has not been implemented yet, the framework is often considered as the foundational guide for several digital projects across sectors like education, health, finance and agriculture. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Summary: Draft India Enterprise Architecture (InDEA) Framework 2.0 Summary: Consultation Paper Released On Health Facility Registry, A Core Building Block Of The National Digital Health Mission Summary: Consultation…

