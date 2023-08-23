Neelkanth Mishra Appointed Part-Time Chairperson Of The UIDAI, Board Now Complete

The government has appointed Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist, Axis Bank and Head of Global Research, Axis Capital as the part-time Chairperson of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), on August 21. The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology issued a gazette notification appointing the Chairperson as well as two part-time members to the UIDAI.

Who is Neelkanth Mishra? An IIT-graduate, Mishra is considered an economic expert, who has frequently shared his insights on country-specific and global economic policies in the media. Before taking on the role at Axis Bank, he served as the Managing Director of investment banking company Credit Suisse for about 20 years and is the co-head of Asia Pacific Strategy and India Head Research for the company. According to the Credit Suisse website, Mishra is also a part of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India and has been an advisor to several government committees like the Fifteenth Finance Commission and the India Semiconductor Mission.

Other appointments: Prof. Mausam, Associate Professor, Computer Science Department, IIT Delhi and Shri Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited will now assume responsibility as part-time members of the UIDAI.

As per the notification, the Chairperson and the Members will hold office for a term of three years or up to the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier, from the date on which they join office.

In June this year, IAS Officer Amit Agrawal took charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the UIDAI. Agarwal earlier held the position of Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Composition of the UIDAI:

According to the official website of the body, the UIDAI consists of a Chairperson, two part-time Members and the CEO, who is also the Member-Secretary of the Authority. When Agrawal assumed office in June, he was the lone-standing member in the Board. While J Sathyanarayana served as a part-time Chairman from 2016-2019, Dr Anand Deshpande was the last part-time member appointed to the UIDAI until 2022. The current appointments make up for the vacant positions in the Board.