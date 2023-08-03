wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Meta’s Oversight Board points out the gaps in its content moderation policies

Meta’s policies allows content that “normalizes gender-based violence” to exist on the platform, the Board noted.

Published

On August 1, Meta’s Oversight Board overturned the company’s original decision to leave up a Facebook post that mocks a target of gender-based violence. The board said that during its decision-making process, it identified a gap in Meta’s existing rules which “seems to allow content that normalizes gender-based violence by praising, justifying, celebrating or mocking it.” It recommends that Meta should, “undertake a policy development process to address this gap.”

What is the Oversight Board?

The Oversight Board is an independent body that people can appeal to if they disagree with decisions that Meta makes on Facebook or Instagram. When fully staffed, the board consists of 40 members from around the world who are “empowered to select content cases for review and to uphold or reverse Facebook’s [now Meta’s] content decisions,” according to the Oversight Board’s website.

What happened?

In May 2021, a Facebook user in Iraq posted a photo that shows a woman (an activist from Syria) with visible marks of a physical attack, including bruises on her face and body. It had a caption in Arabic that said that the woman in the photo wrote a letter to her husband which he misunderstood, according to the caption, due to the woman’s typographical error. When the caption and images are looked at together, they imply that the woman’s husband beat her up because of the error.

In February 2023, a Facebook user reported the content three times for violating Meta’s Violence and Incitement Community Standard. However, despite being reported the content was never reviewed by a human moderator and stayed up for two years.

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

The findings of the Oversight Board:

The board says that it has found that this post would not have violated Meta’s rules on bullying and harassment if the woman depicted was not identifiable, or if the same caption had accompanied a picture of a fictional character. This, it says, points to a gap in the company’s policies which allows content normalizing gender-based violence to exist on the platform.

Other cases being deliberated by the Oversight Board:

Besides this case, the board is also looking into two videos both posted on the same Facebook page and featuring a man interviewing a woman about her experience observing a fruit juice-only diet. These videos were both flagged for violating its Suicide and Self Injury Community Standard. The board says that these cases are being heard to address how Meta’s content policies and enforcement practices address diet, fitness, and eating disorder-related content on Facebook.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It is also going to review a video posted to Facebook of a street procession in Odisha, which shows a person standing on a building nearby, who then throws what appears to be a stone at the procession. In response, people from the procession start throwing stones back at the building. This is being discussed to assess Meta’s moderation policies and practices in contexts involving communal violence.

Both these discussions are open for public comments until 23:59 Tuesday, August 15.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ