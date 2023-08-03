wordpress blog stats
WorldCoin faces the heat: Kenya Suspends WorldCoin Activities in the country

Kenya’s action against the crypto project makes it the first country to take a resolute stance on the matter

Published

On August 2, Kenya’s interior ministry said that it suspended the activities of the WorldCoin project while government agencies assess the potential risks to public safety associated with it. The authorities are also looking into the authenticity and legality of WorldCoin’s operations and into how the data being collected is going to be used by WorldCoin.

What is WorldCoin?

WorldCoin is a global cryptocurrency project initiated by OpenAI’s founder Sam Altman, and Alex Blania, the founder of the technology company Tools for Humanity (TFH). TFH provides the technology support for the project and has developed the Orbs used for WorldCoin’s biometric verification and the first version of the WorldApp, which is used to gain access to your WorldCoin supply.

Why it matters:

Simply put, WorldCoin gives people access to cryptocurrency tokens provided they go to an Orb (a verification location) and agree to undergo biometric verification. This collection of biometric information (iris scans and facial data) has grave privacy implications because while you can change your passwords, once biometric information is leaked, there is no way to rectify the situation.

It is notable that while others such as UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), Germany’s data protection authority, and the Bavarian State Office for Data Protection Supervision, are looking at WorldCoin and the privacy concerns associated with it, Kenya’s action against the crypto project makes it the first country to take a resolute stance on the matter.

How has WorldCoin responded to being suspended in Kenya?

WorldCoin co-founder Blania tweeted a statement saying that WorldCoin is working with the authorities to address their questions.

