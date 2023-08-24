IT Rules, 2021: Delhi HC Asks IT Min to Clarify the “Reasonable Efforts” Platforms Can Take to Moderate User Content

We missed this earlier: The Delhi High Court has directed the IT Ministry to clarify what "reasonable efforts" platforms must take to moderate content and comply with the IT Rules, 2021. The development emerges from coffee retailer Starbucks' ongoing challenge against the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) and domain registrars (among others) over trademark-infringing websites being hosted in the country. Starbucks had argued that platforms have obligations under the IT Rules to take "reasonable efforts" to cause users not to upload deceitful or misleading content. In a July 24th order of the case, Justice C. Hari Shankar observed that there was no clear position on what constitutes reasonable efforts, making the provision a "fertile ground for litigation". Justice Shankar gave the government four weeks to file an affidavit clarifying its understanding of reasonable efforts, or the principles to be kept in mind by authorities determining reasonable efforts. The case will be heard next on October 17th. Why it matters: Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules, 2021, lists out all sorts of content that platforms have to take "reasonable efforts" to cause their users not to upload—like pornography, misinformation, copyright infringements, and more. If platforms fail to do so, they could lose their safe harbour protections, which prevents platforms from being held liable for the third-party information they host. The problem is, it's still unclear as to what "reasonable efforts" platforms are actually supposed to take to comply with the law. Do they have to take down violative information? Do they simply notify the…

