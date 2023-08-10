With an objective to kickstart work on developing India’s own web browser, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has launched an Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC) for Indian tech enthusiasts and innovators on August 9, 2023. According to a press release issued by MeitY, the Indian government is envisioning to build a web browser, which will have its "own trust store with an inbuilt CCA India root certificate." This essentially means that the browser will by default trust websites that have SSL certificates issued by CCA-regulated authorities, which is problematic given the history of these authorities (more on this below). Quick context: The Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) licenses and regulates the working of Certifying Authorities in India. Certifying Authorities issue digital certificates called Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), which essentially authenticates a website’s identity and enables an encrypted and secure connection between two systems online. The certification protects user information on a website. Speaking at the launch, Arvind Kumar from CCA highlighted that currently, India depends on SSL certificates issued by foreign entities as foreign browsers only trust those certificates. To reduce this dependence, the Indian government's vision is to build a web browser that can automatically trust certificates issued by Indian authorities approved by the CCA. “Proposed browser would also focus on accessibility and user friendliness, ensuring built-in support for individuals with diverse abilities. Moreover, the browser envisions the ability to digitally sign documents using a crypto token, bolstering secure transactions and digital interactions,” the press statement…
India’s IT Ministry Announces Country-Wide Contest For Developing Indigenous Web Browser
The goal is to build a web browser that can, by default, trust websites that have SSL certificates issued by CCA-regulated authorities.
