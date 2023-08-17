wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Is Worldcoin’s collection of biometric data legal in India?

Worldcoin is a cryptocurrency project, a collaboration between the Worldcoin Foundation and the technology company Tools for Humanity

Published

If you were at the Vaishali metro station on July 28, you would see an empty Worldcoin kiosk with three people in Worldcoin t-shirts with a desk and a spherical camera, sitting and waiting for passers-by to stop and ask them what they’re doing. When asked, they would tell you that all you have to do is get your face and iris scanned, and you would get 25 free crypto tokens, and each of these tokens is worth $2. On the other side of the city, in Hauz Khas, dozens of people were lining up to get these 25 tokens in exchange for their biometric data. What stuck out to us at MediaNama was that this project collects biometric data just like the Aadhaar database. It made us wonder if anyone can create a biometric database under the guise of giving people a universal basic income? Can you just give someone Rs.100 and get their biometric data in exchange for it? What is the legality of collecting biometric information in India? What is WorldCoin? Worldcoin is a cryptocurrency project launched on July 24. According to the project’s website, it consists of “a privacy-preserving digital identity (World ID) and, where laws allow, a digital currency (WLD) received simply for being human.” The website also says that the purpose behind creating this project is to “provide a reliable solution to distinguish humans from AI online” and “eventually show a potential path to AI-funded UBI [universal basic income]". This project is a collaboration…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ