Here’s why offline pharmacies want regulations for e-pharmacies: In conversation with Yash Aggarwal, SCDA

India’s pharmacy sector is undergoing interesting developments with the government taking a greater focus on the regulation of e-pharmacies. Both the offline and online communities of this sector have been waiting for the government to amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules of 1945 to appropriately cover e-pharmacies.

Offline pharmacies had previously argued that the government’s draft amendments to the 1945 Rules need to be amended to ensure “effective monitoring and supervision” of online pharmacies, as noted by the All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD) and South Chemist and Distributors Association (SCDA) in their separate representations to the courts and government against the rules. This is because “there is a larger public interest in regulating supply and use of drugs particularly in the context of the rising incidence of multi-drug resistant bacteria, a serious public health issue worldwide”.

There’s also the Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics Bill, 2023, which was tabled in front of the Lok Sabha on August 3, 2023, that is expected to affect the sale of drugs online.

To make sense of all these developments, MediaNama’s Vallari Sanzgiri spoke to Yash Aggarwal, Legal Head at SCDA – an organisation that has long been invested in the regulation of online pharmacies. Aggarwal sheds light on the need for a level playing field between offline and online pharmacies, proper licensing, and stricter regulations to ensure patient safety and security. The conversation also covers the potential impact of health stack, a single platform for an individual’s health data, on the pharmacy sector and concerns about sensitive health data falling into private hands.

DISCLAIMER: This video was recorded on July 29, 2023, before the Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023 was tabled in the Lok Sabha on August 3, 2023.

Watch the complete conversation here:

