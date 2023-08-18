Interview: Advocate Prasanna S discusses the legality of Worldcoin’s operations in India

On July 24, A project named ‘Worldcoin’ was launched with a simple idea: get your eyeballs scanned and prove that you’re a human and we’ll give you cryptocurrency for free. This project is a collaboration between the Worldcoin Foundation and the technology company Tools for Humanity (TFH).

What stuck out to us at MediaNama was that this project collects biometric data just like the Aadhaar database. It made us wonder if just about anyone can create a biometric database. What is the legality of collecting biometric information in India?

We address these questions in this interview with Prasanna S, a lawyer, and founder trustee at the Article 21 Trust.

Watch the full interview here:



