Eight industry bodies object to India’s restriction on import of laptops, PCs

Import restrictions on laptops, PCs, tablets, servers and other ICT products was imposed by the Ministry of Commerce earlier this year, and only allows import of such products under code HSN 8741 against a valid license.

India's new policy restricting the import of laptops, PCs, tablets, servers, and other information and communication technology (ICT) products "could significantly disrupt trade, hamper efforts to more closely integrate India into global supply chains, and harm businesses and consumers in both countries," a group of industry bodies wrote in a letter dated August 15 to the US government. The restriction, which was announced by India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry earlier in August and goes into effect from November 1, 2023, will only allow the import of ICT products under code HSN 8741 against a valid license. Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar reasoned that this is an attempt to reduce import dependence and increase domestic manufacturing. The industry bodies urged the US government "to use every available forum of engagement with the government of India" to ensure that any measures taken by India on this front "are consistent with India’s international trade obligations and commitments, support rather than detract from efforts to deepen trade and supply chain linkages, further shared goals toward digitalization and digital inclusion, and are developed in a manner that is consultative." The industry bodies also asked the US government to urge the Indian Government to reconsider the implementation of this policy and launch a stakeholder consultation to solicit recommendations. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Import Curbs On Laptops, Tablets, Personal Computers Starting November 1: Ministry Of Commerce India Loses Challenge Against High Import Duties On ICT Goods At…

