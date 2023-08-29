Indian telecom sector sees a fall in gross revenue between Jan-March 2023

The gross revenue of telecom companies during the Jan-March 2023 quarter was 3.19% lower than the previous quarter (Oct-Dec, 2022), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) report on the Telecom Services Performance Indicators Report revealed. Despite the fall in revenue, the total number of internet connections in the country has seen an increase, going from 865.9 million in the previous quarter to 881.25 million as of March this year.

Key observations from the quarterly data:

The majority of internet users in India use broadband: TRAI’s report mentions that out of the total internet connections in the country (881.25 million), 96.06% use broadband internet, with only 3.94% using narrow-band services.

Mobile connections reign supreme: 96.02% of internet connections in the country are wireless mobile devices (mobile phones and dongles). Wired connections and fixed wireless connections (through Wi-Fi devices) only represent 3.85% and 0.12% of the internet connections in the country respectively.

The monthly average revenue per user for wireless internet connections is on the rise: Telecom companies currently make Rs.142.32 per customer per month for wireless internet usage. This figure has seen a gradual rise since 2022, in the same quarter (Jan-March) in 2022, the average revenue was Rs.127.

Data usage sees massive growth: The data consumption in India has increased by 15,935 PB (1PB= 10,00,000 GB) between the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. When this quarter’s data consumption (41,790 PB) is viewed in conjunction with the average revenue per GB of data (Rs.9.94), one can safely assess that telecom companies received a large chunk of their revenue from providing customers with data.

What is notable here is that this data has come about a month after the TRAI released its consultation on OTT regulation where it was suggested that communication platforms should be required to pay telecom companies for the pressure they put on telco infrastructure and for reducing their revenue. With the figures as they are, is it really fair for telecom companies to receive a network fee?

It is also worth mentioning that the average revenue per GB of data used and the cumulative data usage of a quarter seem to be inversely related to each other. When the data revenue per GB dropped, the cumulative data usage increased significantly.

