wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Indian telecom sector sees a fall in gross revenue between Jan-March 2023

This quarter’s data consumption stats show that telecom companies received a large chunk of their revenue from providing customers with data, thus complicating TRAI’s proposition that communication platforms pay telcos for the pressure they put on telco infrastructure and for reducing their revenue.

Published

The gross revenue of telecom companies during the Jan-March 2023 quarter was 3.19% lower than the previous quarter (Oct-Dec, 2022), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) report on the Telecom Services Performance Indicators Report revealed. Despite the fall in revenue, the total number of internet connections in the country has seen an increase, going from 865.9 million in the previous quarter to 881.25 million as of March this year. 

Key observations from the quarterly data:

The majority of internet users in India use broadband: TRAI’s report mentions that out of the total internet connections in the country (881.25 million), 96.06% use broadband internet, with only 3.94% using narrow-band services. 

Mobile connections reign supreme: 96.02% of internet connections in the country are wireless mobile devices (mobile phones and dongles). Wired connections and fixed wireless connections (through Wi-Fi devices) only represent 3.85% and 0.12% of the internet connections in the country respectively.

Source: TRAI

The monthly average revenue per user for wireless internet connections is on the rise: Telecom companies currently make Rs.142.32 per customer per month for wireless internet usage. This figure has seen a gradual rise since 2022, in the same quarter (Jan-March) in 2022, the average revenue was Rs.127. 

Data usage sees massive growth: The data consumption in India has increased by 15,935 PB (1PB= 10,00,000 GB) between the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. When this quarter’s data consumption (41,790 PB) is viewed in conjunction with the average revenue per GB of data (Rs.9.94), one can safely assess that telecom companies received a large chunk of their revenue from providing customers with data.

What is notable here is that this data has come about a month after the TRAI released its consultation on OTT regulation where it was suggested that communication platforms should be required to pay telecom companies for the pressure they put on telco infrastructure and for reducing their revenue. With the figures as they are, is it really fair for telecom companies to receive a network fee?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read: A summary: TRAI releases consultation paper on calling and messaging app regulation

It is also worth mentioning that the average revenue per GB of data used and the cumulative data usage of a quarter seem to be inversely related to each other. When the data revenue per GB dropped, the cumulative data usage increased significantly.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Read more:
Discover more:, ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ