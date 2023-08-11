wordpress blog stats
User grievances on social media platforms in June higher by 10,000 compared to May

The total number of grievances reported by Indian social media users in June, 2023 stood at 76,321, roughly 10,000 more than the number of reports filed in the month of May.

Published

What's the news: Indian users raised 76,321 complaints across social media intermediaries in June 2023 as per transparency reports of four platforms. Compared to May, this month has recorded roughly 10,000 more complaints from users. Like the previous month, Google received the highest number of complaints, with 26,078 grievances, followed by Facebook, with 22,437 complaints. Although WhatsApp (7,893 complaints), Instagram (19,913 complaints) and Facebook sent their reports by the end of July, Twitter's website still says it does not have the transparency report for June. Based on the reports of the other four platforms, here are key takeaways from user and government complaints to platforms: Four grievances sent by GAC: India's Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) sent three orders to Meta, as per its combined transparency report for Facebook and Instagram, and one order to WhatsApp. As per the platforms, all orders were complied with. Around 90 thousand removal actions in June: Platforms carried out 89,807 removal actions against accounts/ URLs based on complaints from Indian users. Google carried out 79,808 removal actions followed by Instagram providing tools for users to resolve issues in 6,155 cases. Similarly, Facebook provided tools in 3,507 cases. Meanwhile, WhatsApp took action against 337 accounts although the platform banned 6,611,700 accounts overall.

