wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Broadband connections in the country rose 0.54% in June: TRAI data

The 0.54% monthly growth, despite being an improvement, falls short of the 0.69% rise in broadband connections recorded during the April-May period.

Published

Total broadband connections in the country jumped from 856.81 million to 861.47 million in June, according to the monthly Telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This reflects a monthly growth of 0.54%, which, although an improvement from the previous month, is a smaller jump when compared to the 0.69% rise in connections that occurred between April and May.  An overview of telecommunication data: Key Observations from the data: Fall in number of active wireless connections: While the total number of wireless connections in the country has seen an increase, from 822.34 million in May to 826.37 million in June, the same isn’t true for active connections. Active wireless connections have dropped from 1043.41 million in May to 1042.86 million in June. However, this fall in active connections is specific to the month of June. When compared to the data throughout the year, the number of connections has been steadily increasing.  Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Indian Telecom Sector Sees A Fall In Gross Revenue Between Jan-March 2023 How Has India’s Telecom Subscription Base Changed From January To April This Year? Sim Porting On Rise Again: Telecom Regulator In May’s Report Teledensity sees a slight upswing: While May’s data reflected a 0.06% fall in teledensity, June saw a slight increase in teledensity with the figure going from 84.4% in May to 84.43%. This increase in teledensity can be attributed to a rise in rural teledensity, which has gone from 57.73% in May…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ