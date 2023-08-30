Broadband connections in the country rose 0.54% in June: TRAI data

Total broadband connections in the country jumped from 856.81 million to 861.47 million in June, according to the monthly Telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This reflects a monthly growth of 0.54%, which, although an improvement from the previous month, is a smaller jump when compared to the 0.69% rise in connections that occurred between April and May. An overview of telecommunication data: Key Observations from the data: Fall in number of active wireless connections: While the total number of wireless connections in the country has seen an increase, from 822.34 million in May to 826.37 million in June, the same isn’t true for active connections. Active wireless connections have dropped from 1043.41 million in May to 1042.86 million in June. However, this fall in active connections is specific to the month of June. When compared to the data throughout the year, the number of connections has been steadily increasing. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Indian Telecom Sector Sees A Fall In Gross Revenue Between Jan-March 2023 How Has India’s Telecom Subscription Base Changed From January To April This Year? Sim Porting On Rise Again: Telecom Regulator In May’s Report Teledensity sees a slight upswing: While May’s data reflected a 0.06% fall in teledensity, June saw a slight increase in teledensity with the figure going from 84.4% in May to 84.43%. This increase in teledensity can be attributed to a rise in rural teledensity, which has gone from 57.73% in May…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.